A local winery is inviting Lodians to pull out their tie-dyed shirts and mellow out next month to raise money for charity and celebrate the life of a Bay Area music legend.
Stonum Vineyards is hosting “Daze Between: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Garcia” on Aug. 6 at 16388 Alpine Road.
The event will feature a day of music, food and wine, as well as raising funds for the Uplift All Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps homeless individuals get back on their feet.
Winery owner Francesca Stonum said the idea to host an event honoring Jerry Garcia came about last Thanksgiving during another fundraising event.
“We held a Thanksgiving canned food drive, and Heart of Town, a Grateful Dead cover band, was our entertainment,” she said. “I thought it would be great to have them play at the winery more often, or even maybe put on a yearly event that gives back to the community.”
While researching a suitable weekend to host such a gathering, Stonum learned about the “Daze Between,” a festival celebrated across the country that honors the memory of Garcia and his band The Grateful Dead.
Taking its name from “Days Between” one of the last songs The Grateful Dead performed in the 1990s, the festival takes place Aug. 1-9.
Garcia was born Aug. 1, 1942, and died Aug. 9, 1995. The nine days between his birth and death are considered “The Days Between” by Deadheads, according to daysbetweenfest.com.
Festivals around the country can last anywhere between one day and the full nine.
Stonum’s festival will just last the one day, and feature Heart of Town, also named after a Dead song, as well as a variety of special guests playing a full bluegrass set honoring Garcia’s acoustic and bluegrass roots.
San Joaquin County-based band Valley Roots — who Stonum said are friends and “huge Deadheads” — will also be performing.
There will be a kids area with games, activities and face painting, and a local vendor will offer up street tacos as festival fare.
In addition, the festival will feature an area called “Shakedown Street” — also named after a Dead song — where several artisans will have homemade crafts and jewelry for sale in a tailgate party-like setting.
The Uplift All Foundation will also have a mobile laundry van onsite to showcase just one of the many ways the organization helps the homeless throughout the community.
The foundation’s mission is to “inspire and empower the homeless in our community through services and programs that provide hope and the steps towards self-sufficiency for a better tomorrow.”
For more information, visit www.upliftallfoundation.org.
The winery will also have fresh produce from its own half-acre organic garden available in a “pay what you can” stand as well.
Stonum Vineyards was created in 1980, growing Zinfandel grapes for wineries in Lodi, the Sierra Foothills, Napa and Sonoma.
The winery only began offering tastings of its own wines in 2018, and Stonum said the family in recent years has begun hosting events to inspire the community, such as Friday movie nights.
“Across the world, people still have festivals with live music,” Stonum said. “And when we found out about this one, we just wanted to have a proper festival of our own. It has a community focus, as we’re trying to raise funds to help the homeless, but we’re also just trying to bring the community together and kind of have a family friendly day at the winery.”
The festival is 3-8 p.m. on Aug. 6, and tickets are $12 for adults. Children are admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/StonumDaze. For more information about the winery, visit www.stonumvineyards.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.