STOCKTON — Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, will be termed out in November, leaving her District 5 seat up for grabs in the March 3 primary
As a result, nearly half a dozen people have filed to fill her seat in Sacramento, including a state assemblywoman, a Stockton City Councilman, a Stockton school board trustee and two Modesto councilmen.
One of the candidates most Lodi voters will recognize is Susan Talamantes Eggman. The 58-year-old has spent the last eight years representing Stockton and District 13 in the California State Assembly.
The registered Democrat was born in Castro Valley and moved to Turlock with her family as a young girl.
She served four years in the United States Army after graduating from Turlock High School, then earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from California State University Stanislaus. She then received a PhD in social work from Portland State.
She is a licensed clinical social worker who served on the Stockton City Council from 2006 to 2012 before being elected to the State Assembly.
During her time in the Assembly, Eggman spearheaded efforts to bring a CSU campus to Stockton, as well as campaigned for protecting domestic violence survivors from gun violence.
She and her wife Renee Hall have a daughter and live in Stockton. She has served with the El Concilio, the San Joaquin Pride Center and the San Joaquin Valley Stonewall Democratic Club.
For more information about Eggman, visit www.susaneggman.com.
Modesto resident Mani Grewal may be another familiar face to Lodians, thanks to his television campaign advertisements and political signs around town.
Born and raised in Modesto, Grewal earned an Associate’s degree in business administration from Modesto Junior College and a bachelor’s degree from another university. He also completed the management program at University of the Pacific’s Eberhardt School of Business.
A business owner and farmer, Grewal, 37, was elected to the Modesto City Council in 2015 following service on that city’s planning commission.
According to his campaign website, the Democrat has the support of incumbent Galgiani, as well as San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow and Assemblyman Jim Cooper.
He and his wife Jas have four children. For more information about Grewal, visit www.manigrewalforsenate.com.
Jim Ridenour is a former Modesto councilman and mayor, serving from 2003-2012. A former law enforcement official, the 79-year-old Republican has been working part time in the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department’s evidence and property division since leaving the council.
He is a former executive of an ambulance company.
For more information about Ridenour, visit www.jimridenourforsenate.org.
Jesus Andrade is another name some Lodians might recognize on the ballot this spring. Adrade is a Stockton native who earned a Bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from Sacramento State University and was elected to the Stockton City Council in 2016.
An independent businessman, the 37-year-old Andrade is director of the San Joaquin County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and has worked with the California Charter Schools Association and StudentsFirst, a a non-profit organization aimed at defending the interests of public school children.
A Republican, Andrade is also aboard member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals. He also boasts the support of San Joaquin County Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi, San Joaquin County Board of Education member and Lodi resident Ken Vogel, Lodi mayor Doug Keuhne and Lodi councilman Alan Nakanishi.
He and is wife Andrea have four children ranging in ages 4 to 18.
For more information about Andrade, visit www.jesusforsenate.org.
The final candidate eyeing Galgiani’s seat is Stockton Unified School Board member Kathleen Garcia. The 80-year-old has been on the school board for eight years.
Last June, the life-long Democrat switched parties at the request of a Stockton lawyer currently funding the campaign of another Democrat candidate in an effort to split the Republican vote in the election.