A woman sought by the California Highway Patrol for several crimes including elder abuse and fraud was arrested in Lodi late Thursday.
Christina Lynn Duran, 49, was wanted on suspicion of several counts of elder abuse, identity theft and fraud.
She was arrested by officers on the Delta Regional Auto Theft Team, a multi-agency task force that investigates auto thefts.
Officer Jim Sheeran of the CHP and a member of Delta RATT said Duran was arrested at a hotel in Flag City.
“She was on Crime Stoppers and we received numerous tips about her whereabouts,” Sheeran said. “We were able to locate her son’s vehicle in the area, we stopped it and found her on the floorboards.”
It is unknown if Sheeran victimized any Lodi-area residents, Sheeran said.
She was booked into San Joaquin County Jail at 11:40 p.m. on suspicion of grand theft, elder abuse, credit fraud, grand theft auto, conspiracy, possession of identification belonging to at least 10 other people, and escaping custody, according to her booking information.
She was also wanted on several warrants for driving under the influence and driving without a license.
Duran was booked without bail and is scheduled to appear in the Manteca branch of San Joaquin County Superior Court on Aug. 5 at 1:25 p.m.