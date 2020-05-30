Outdoor food court planned for Downtown Lodi

In recent years, the City of Lodi has approved several new projects aimed at attracting more visitors to downtown.
Two of those projects — Papapavlo’s and the Lodi Bowling Alley — are currently under construction.
Now, a new project with a variety of food and retail tenants is planned at the corner of Church and Lockeford streets.
The Lodi Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved a use permit for the sale of beer and wine at a new restaurant food court named Box Car.
The project will be located at the southwest corner of the Church and Lockeford street intersection, which currently exists as a vacant piece of property.
The applicant, Christopher Bennitt of Stockton, has proposed a two-story development that will house restaurants and retail in an open-air layout on the ground floor, and a long patio on the second floor that allows guests to overlook the food court.
According to a staff report from the May 13 Site Plan and Architectural Review Commission meeting, Bennitt’s project involves repurposing storage containers and arranging them around the central courtyard, with kitchens located on the east side of the complex.
Patrons would enter from Church Street, and retail, restaurants and other commercial uses would be located on the north and south sides of the project.
Eric Norris, contract planner for the project, told the planning commission Wednesday that the development would be similar to other outdoor food courts in California, including the “Steelcraft” in Bellfower, built several years ago.
SteelCraft also repurposes storage containers, and features vendors such as a bakery cafe, a coffee shop, and restaurants offering burgers, pho and ice cream. There is also a wine bar and brewery.
Patrons of the Box Car would purchase food and alcohol, and then eat in the common seating area.
According to Wednesday’s staff report, potential tenants could include a coffee shop, taco eatery, pizza parlor, a deli, Mediterranean restaurant, beer and wine merchants, a boutique or even a bicycle shop.
Norris said those who sell alcohol would only be allowed to sell beer and wine.
Potential vendors selling packaged alcohol must be a beer manufacturer, microbrewer or winegrower that produce their own beverages.
“If you were a brewer located here in Lodi, you could serve your packaged beer at this location,” Norris said. “If you were a patron, you would not be able to go to this facility and buy a bottle of Budweiser or Sam Adams. It would be from something like a microbrewery.”
Alcohol would be available without purchasing any food, but would not be available from tenants such as the suggested bike shop or retail boutique, architect John Vierra of NJA Architecture said.
Hours of operation at the Box Car would be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“It does bring a new and unique kind of food facility into Lodi, which is part of the city’s overall goal of encouraging tourism and restaurant businesses, and bringing more choices into downtown,” Norris said.
Vierra said his client hopes to break ground on Box Car in the fall. At that time, grading and underground utility work will be conducted.
The structures are scheduled to be built next spring, and completion for the entire project is slated for the fall of 2021, he said.
Vierra said he hoped the Box Car would give entrepreneurs who are just starting out the opportunity to start the business they’ve always wanted, and possibly grow into something larger the Lodi community will love.
“I think the vision is to create a place for small businesses to take a leap, going from a dream to a full-fledged business,” he said. “This will help small businesses to flourish. It’s a unique concept and I’m kind of excited to see who comes in and transforms into something greater. It will be a nice positive for Lodi.”