With his re-election bid hanging in the balance, Rich Lozano has moved ahead of Tom Silva for the third and final open seat on the Galt City Council.
Trailing by a handful of votes since election night, Lozano has finally edged past Silva, a Galt Joint Union School District trustee, in the latest results update by Sacramento County. Lozano has tallied 2,955 votes (18%), with Silva just 16 votes behind (2,939, 18%).
Current council members Paul Sandhu (3,844, 24%) and Shawn Farmer (3,618, 22%) lead the race and will each earn another term on the council.
There are an estimated 12,000 votes still left to be counted across the county.
• In the closely watched Sacramento County Board of Supervisors race to fill the District 5 seat vacated by Don Nottoli, Pat Hume (45,016 votes, 50%) has seen his lead over Jaclyn Moreno (44,644, 49%) dwindle to a few hundred votes. Nottoli has represented the district since 1994.
• In the newly drawn State Senate District 6, Republican Roger Niello (112,654 votes, 52%), a former assemblyman, is headed for a close victory over Democrat Paula Villeszac (99,962, 47%).
• In the contest to fill Silva's Area 2 seat on the school board, Katherine Harper (568, 36%) has moved ahead of former Galt mayor Lori Heuer (538, 34%), followed by Richard Estrada (454, 29%).
• A majority of Galt voters have supported Measure Q, a 1-cent sales tax that will primarily fund parks and recreation. The measure, which needs a simple majority for passage, has tallied 3,725 yes votes (52%).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.