Every Jan. 1, an estimated 666,000 spectators line the streets of London to watch the city’s parade celebrating the New Year, and an additional 455 million people around the world watch the event on television.
In a little more than 13 months, 80 Tokay High School students will be seen by those spectators and viewers, putting Lodi on another global map.
The Tokay High School marching band was officially invited to take part in the 2021 parade Friday morning by the man who helped create the London New Year’s Day Parade.
The band erupted into cheers and waved hand-held Union Jacks inside the Tokay High theater as event co-founder and executive director Bob Bone asked if the invitation was accepted.
The invitation was supposed to be a surprise for the band, but student director George Tingey said he had an inkling a few weeks ago that they would be asked across the pond for some sort of event.
“We were told to be here today, and that people from Britain were coming for a special visit,” Tingey said. “Then you think, Britain, we’re a marching band. It wasn’t hard to put two and two together.”
Drum major Rachael Estante said when Tingey learned what their British visitors were going to ask the band, he immediately told her.
The two 17-year-olds then had to keep the announcement under wraps until Friday morning, and both said they were relieved when Bone finally made the announcement.
The invitation came just a day before a competition in which the band was set to perform at Lincoln High School.
“There’s definitely a lot more pressure now to keep in form,” Estante said. “This is a big parade, and a lot of people watch it. This is an experience I’ve never had before, and I know it’s going to be one of the biggest moments of my life.”
After inviting the students to England, Bone presented Estante with the official pin of the London New Year’s Day Parade. He said she was the ‘most fantastic drum major’ he had ever seen.
The pin is typically given to one member of each high school marching band from the States, of which only 16 are invited each year.
“I’m very excited to be gifted this pin,” Estante said. “It means only 16 people in the United States have this year’s pin, and I’m definitely going to be bragging about this to my friends and family.”
The 2016 parade was plagued by rain, Bone said, and event organizers wanted to make sure participants weren’t drenched in the future.
He presented Tingey with an official parade umbrella, placing additional pressure on the teen by stating — in jest — if the accessory ever left his possession, event organizers would know who to blame for rain in 2021.
Tingey said afterward the umbrella would most likely remain in his backpack for the next 13 months to ensure he doesn’t lose it.
He added it will be surreal to be performing in London, a city he has seen on television and in movies countless times.
“It’s going to be really special,” he said. “Because to march past places Like Big Ben and be able to say I played an instrument next to it ... it’s just amazing.”
Both teens said the band could not have been invited without the tutelage of band director Jim Zuniga, who they said was one of the best instructors they’ve ever had.
Zuniga said there had been idle talk about taking the Tokay High band to England in the past, but he never thought it would come to fruition. He said when he received a call with an official invitation, he had to ask what they meant.
“I’ve been doing this 42 years and I’ve never had anything like this happen,” Zuniga said. “I started at Tokay four years ago, and to see the freshmen I’ve taught evolve into seniors, and then to have this happen ... it’s just a culmination of all of us working together. This couldn’t happen to a better bunch of kids.”
Bone said marching bands from the States are the most popular attraction in the London parade, stating British bands — which are primarily military and ceremonial — don’t ‘have the same razzmatazz.’
He said participation in the parade will be a life-changing event the students will never forget.
“Jim has a fantastic reputation with bands in this area, and I’m not the least bit disappointed from what I’ve heard from them so far today,” he said. “We’ve heard so much about the Tokay group that we wanted to invite them. Each and every one of these kids will feel so much like celebrities.”