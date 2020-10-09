A man stabbed and killed his dining partner at Black Bear Diner on Friday evening, according to Lodi police.
According to Sgt. Rick Garcia, two men were dining together at about 6 p.m. when one stabbed the other. Lt Sean Blandford said the victim, whose name was not released as of press time on Friday pending notification of his family, succumbed later in the night to multiple stab wounds.
The suspect was identified as Robert Andrino Jr., 34.
“Patrol got a call that there was someone stabbed here at Black Bear Diner, they responded, went inside, found the victim in there,” Garcia said. “The suspect was still on the scene. They detained him.”
Andrino was taken to Lodi City Jail after the incident, and was later booked on homicide charges, according to Blandford.
He will be transferred to San Joaquin County Jail, as Lodi’s court is closed.
Garcia said preliminary investigation indicated the two were having dinner together.
“But we don’t know what the motive was, or what led to the stabbing,” he said.