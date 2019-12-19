Lodi Police Department detectives have made another arrest this week in connection with a 2018 home invasion robbery and murder on Louie Avenue.
With help from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and the AB109 Task Force, Lodi detectives arrested an 18-year-old male on Tuesday at about 4:30 p.m.
The teen was identified as being involved in the Nov. 4, 2018 homicide that occurred in the 400 block of Louie Avenue.
Because the teen was 16 years old at the time of the murder, he was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall. He was charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and using a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.
“My family, Nick’s auntie and cousins thank you Lodi Police Department for your determination to continue investigating and making an arrest,” Nena Amata commented on the department’s Facebook post late Wednesday.
“Now we look for justice,” she added.
Police said at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, three armed males entered the home in an apparent home invasion robbery and ultimately shot and killed 26-year-old Nickolaus Martinez. A 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the chest, police said.
This is the fourth arrest made in the incident, as on Nov. 6, Manteca Police Department officers and the AB209 Task Force arrested a 16-year-old male in that city on suspicion of murder, robbery, attempted murder, burglary and conspiracy.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and conspiracy when her parents brought her to the Lodi Police station later that day.
In addition, a 17-year-old boy was arrested by Lodi police on Nov. 18, 2018 on suspicion of murder, robbery, attempted murder, burglary and conspiracy as well.
All three were booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall.
Juvenile cases are confidential, according to California law, so the teens’ identities are not being released.
The investigation is still ongoing, police said, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the department at 209-333-6727, or Detective Perez at 209-333-6870. You may also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference Case no. 18-6796 when calling.