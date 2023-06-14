Lodi Wine Trolley set for inaugural run on June 24

For the last decade, wine enthusiasts in the Livermore Valley area have been able to enjoy safe and fun tours of the appellation courtesy of the Livermore Wine Trolley.
The company’s green and red buses have become a staple of weekend wine excursions in the East Bay city, and now, founder and CEO Brian Luke has announced an expansion into San Joaquin County.
The Lodi Wine Trolley will celebrate its inaugural runs June 24 and 25 with an all-inclusive “Taste of Lodi Wine Tour” trip to three wineries. A deli-style lunch will be provided at the second location.
Luke said the main reason he is bringing the wine trolley to Lodi is because people have been asking for it for years.
“Many of our customers visit the Livermore Wine Trolley from this part of the Central Valley and now we are excited to bring the Lodi Wine Trolley to them,” he said. “We know Lodi is a world-class wine destination and we can’t wait to be part of its tourism and hospitality success for years to come.”
Following the opening weekend, the trolley will operate every Saturday and Sunday throughout the year, regardless of weather.
Each weekend, guests can park at the Downtown Lodi Garage and board the motorized trolley at the Lodi Transit Station on Sacramento Street.
Nancy Beckman, President & CEO of Visit Lodi Conference & Visitors Bureau, said the trolley ensures a comfortable and enjoyable ride, equipped with an excellent state-of-the-art sound system playing timeless music during the tour.
She added the trolley encourages customers to “stay and play” in Lodi after the tour, allowing customers to visit local restaurants and discover the local attractions.
“Visit Lodi is very excited to welcome the new Lodi Wine Trolley,” Beckman said. “The trolley will be a great addition to the Lodi tourism landscape, giving visitors a new way to experience Lodi wineries through fun, specifically curated, and all-inclusive tours.”
Not only will the trolley be available for weekend tours, but it will also offer private bookings for weddings, corporate team building activities and other private events.
According to independentnews.com, Luke started the Livermore Wine Trolley in 2014 as a way to explore and experience the dozens of wineries established in and around the city.
There are currently seven special events tours and three wine tours in Livermore the trolley offers, and Luke has a 34-passenger trolley, as well as a 22-passenger trolley to accommodate guests.
He also operates the 26-passenger Golden State Trolley that serves the entire Bay Area.
According to an October, 2022 article in the Pleasanton Weekly, operating the Livermore and Golden State trolleys is not Luke’s only day job.
He also works two, 24-hour days and then four days off as a firefighter-engineer with the Santa Clara County Fire Department.
The “Taste of Lodi Wine Tour” will be from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both June 24 and 25. The cost is $139.99 per person.
Gift cards for wine tours can also be purchased and redeemed through the website.
