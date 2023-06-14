Lodi Wine Trolley set for inaugural run on June 24

The Lodi Wine Trolley will celebrate its inaugural runs June 24 and 25 with an all-inclusive “Taste of Lodi Wine Tour” trip to three wineries. A deli-style lunch will be provided at the second location.

 COURTESY PHOTOGRAPH

For the last decade, wine enthusiasts in the Livermore Valley area have been able to enjoy safe and fun tours of the appellation courtesy of the Livermore Wine Trolley.

The company’s green and red buses have become a staple of weekend wine excursions in the East Bay city, and now, founder and CEO Brian Luke has announced an expansion into San Joaquin County.