Several furloughed employees at one of the Lodi area’s two golf courses were back at work Friday, following the announcement the greens would be allowed to re-open after a month of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to allowing golf courses to operate at limited capacity, San Joaquin County’s latest order allows churches and places of worship to conduct ‘drive-in’ services, with restrictions, as well as permits serious potential home buyers — or those who have provided verification of funds or lender prequalification letters — to view a house in-person before the current resident has moved out.
The order also provides guidance to arborists, landscapers, and gardeners on physical distancing protocols that must be implemented.
“We’re just really grateful the county has allowed us to offer golf in a responsible way to make sure everyone remains safe,” Woodbridge Golf and Country Club membership and marketing director Kristine Roberson said Friday afternoon.
“Golf is the safest exercise to do right now because it’s a solo or isolated sport where you can easily practice social distancing,” she added.
Roberson said there were about 100 members on the green by 1 p.m. Friday, some of whom were anxiously waiting outside the grounds earlier that day to tee off.
Under normal circumstances, the club employs about 100 people, most of whom are maintenance or food and beverage workers, she said. Following Patti’s announcement Thursday night, Roberson said the club was able to bring a few of those employees back for Friday’s reopening.
With 10 golf courses in San Joaquin County, Supervisor Tom Patti said he had been receiving hundreds of calls from his constituents in the last month upset that the facilities were deemed “non-essential” by stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom and San Joaquin County Public Health Services.
At the last few supervisors’ meetings, Patti had urged Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park to reconsider opening the courses, stating they provide exercise for residents, and that golfers can easily social distance while playing.
Last Tuesday, he told Park he’d like to work with her to consider re-opening the courses.
“All 10 county golf courses bought into the ides (to re-open), we collaborated to come up with more than 50 provisions of safety, we spoke as a unit, and we presented Dr. Park with some of our ideas,” he said. “She went out to a country club and learned about the measures they planned to put in place.”
Lodi resident Mike Tarnowski has been golfing at The Reserve at Spanos Park for years, and is a former First Tee coach with the club.
Since the county’s stay-at-home-order went into effect last month, he had been driving to the Bartley Cavanugh Golf Course in Sacramento to get a game of golf in.
That course, he said, limited golfers to one person per cart, laid out cards and pencils on the counter, extended tee times by about 12 minutes, and separated golfers from employees by a petition, as well as only allowed credit card payments.
“I’m just very happy to see San Joaquin County come in line with what golf courses were doing in the Sacramento area,” he said. “I wish they had done it sooner.”
Those provisions include ensuring all clubhouse and indoor facilities, locker rooms, public seating and practice putting greens remain closed; water dispensers, bunker rakes and ball washers be removed; tee time intervals be extended with players waiting in cars until tee time; Increased golf course sanitation measures; and that social distancing protocols for players and staff is required to the best extent possible.
Park said it was a very tough decision to re-open the courses, given that Gov. Gavin Newsom had repeatedly stated golf was not “essential.”
Then last week, Newsom said he approved of Ventura County’s order to completely re-open, which included golf courses.
“At that point, I realized we should go ahead and try to re-open some things little by little,” she said. “I’m still not going to open everything all at once.”
Park said she visited the Stockton Golf and Country Club on Country Club Boulevard, and was given a tour of the grounds. She said examining the equipment and being shown how employees would ensure safety and social distancing measures helped her to write a revised stay-at-home order.
Not only will the golf course re-openings give residents the chance to get back out on the greens, but Patti said it will bring more than 300 people back into the workforce.
And while courses were allowed to open back up on Friday, Patti said not all would be open immediately, noting Swenson Golf Course in Stockton planned to open Saturday in order to reconnect with its employees and make sure it had the proper sanitation materials in place to adhere to the protocols.
Micke Grove Golf Links was still not open as of Friday. Phones were not answered and emails to the facility’s manager and assistant manager were not returned.
“I think we found a way for people’s safety, jobs and activity to coexist,” Patti said. “Now we can move on to the next stage of what we can do.”
Park said while she agreed to open courses and ease some restrictions for other industries, she will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases that appear in the county.
“The rate of hospitalization due to COVID-19 has not been increasing at a significant rate, so I felt comfortable with starting to loosen up a few restrictions,” she said. “But I’ll be looking at the numbers of the next two or three weeks to see if there’s a negative effect from this. If there’s a significant increase in cases again, I’ll have to return to previous restrictions.”
Other revisions
Park and Director of Emergency Services Marcia Cunningham issued an amendment to the county’s stay-at-home order of April 14 on Friday, easing some restrictions for faith-based organizations, golf courses, real estate transactions and landscape architects.
Under the revised order, which went into effect at noon Friday, faith-based organizations are now allowed to hold "drive-in" services, but they must be outdoors, and only people from the same household may attend per vehicle.
Individuals must stay inside their cars during the entire service, and all social distancing protocols are still required.
Serious potential home buyers, or those who have provided verification of funds or lender prequalification letters, will be allowed to view a house in-person before the current resident has moved out.
In-person showings must be by appointment with no more than two visitors at a time from the same household and one individual showing the unit. All social distancing protocols are still required.
The order also provides guidance to arborists, landscapers and gardeners on physical distancing protocols that must be implemented. Social distancing practices are maintained while providing any service and during payment. Any shared equipment is cleaned between users. Crew members who are not members of the same household must not travel in the same vehicle.