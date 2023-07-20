Two officers with the Lodi Police Department were honored on Tuesday for their efforts to keep drunk drivers off the road.

Officers Branden Honeycutt and Calvin Aubrey were recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving during an awards ceremony at the Citrus Heights Community Center. Honeycutt was recognized for making 61 DUI arrests in 2002 and was also nominated for MADD’s 2022 Officer of the Year. Aubrey had 26 arrests of DUI drivers last year.