Music video puts spotlight on veterans with PTSD

During last November’s Roc-Vemberfest, a music concert hosted at Lodi’s IDOL Beer Works in honor of Veteran’s Day, George Gibson performed a song titled “Oh Jimmy This Ain’t Right.”
The song touched on service members and veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after returning from war. The concert raised funds for Operation Restored Warrior, a nonprofit with a mission of helping veterans as they seek to return to civilian life and a sense of normalcy.
Gibson, who has worked as a singer-songwriter, wanted to tell their story and pay tribute to their sacrifices, so he began working on a song that was relatable for veterans and active service members.
However, while doing research for his song he came across information that disturbed him — veterans are committing suicide at a staggeringly high rate. This inspired Gibson to write “Oh Jimmy This Ain’t Right.”
“Twenty-two veterans commit suicide every day. That is one person every hour and five minutes,” Gibson said.
It is believed that PTSD has contributed greatly to the rising suicide rates amongst service members.
“The vast majority of veterans that die by suicide are not seeking mental health services,” said Julie Cerel, a professor at the University of Kentucky and president of the American Association of Suicidology.
High rates of homelessness, coupled with traumatic brain injuries, PTSD and a military culture that is resistant to seeking help, are all aggravating factors contributing to the high suicide rates, Robert Wilkie, secretary of Veterans Affairs, said during an April meeting at Capitol Hill.
Though his music, Gibson wanted to raise awareness about this growing epidemic.
“Writing the song took about a day or two. After I had performed it a friend of mine suggested I make a music video,” he said.
Gibson started by recording the song at the Press Recording Studio in Stockton, which took two weeks. Gibson then spent a month building a script and driving around Lodi and Acampo to find the perfect spots to shoot the music video.
“The music video is the song acted out. It gives a new dimension to the song and captures the internal struggles that service members on the brink of suicide deal with,” Gibson said.
The video was produced by Daly Video Services in Stockton and features Stockton Civic Theatre actor Brent Dirkson and Cherie Gibson (Gibson’s wife). The five-minute video shows Dirkson going off to war and the traumatic images of being in battle. From there the video shows Dirkson coming home to his mother (played by Cherie Gibson).
After coming home from war Dirkson struggles to assimilate to civilian life and uses alcohol to cope with his PTSD. At the end of the video, Dirkson succumbs to his emotional torment and kills himself by overdosing on medication.
Cherie finds Gibson motionless on his bed. Distraught by the image of Dirkson dead, Cherie breaks down in anguish.
The story of the music video is meant to portray the struggle service members face with surviving civilian life, and reintegrating into society, Gibson stated.
Although Gibson has never served, he considers the song and music video his way of helping service members that quietly suffer from PTSD.
“They protect us, and they protect our country. This is just my way of giving back, but the truth is everyone can do something,” Gibson said.
In the last 30 seconds of the music video, Gibson provides a list of hotlines people can call or donate to that offer professional help for service members struggling with a variety of issues.
The music video for “Oh Jimmy This Ain’t Right,” can be found on Gibson’s website at georgekgibson.com, or on YouTube at www.youtube.com /watch?v=NBBJJBPZ_IA.