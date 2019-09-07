Residents looking for new backyard decor and tools will have a chance to purchase items at wholesale prices next week at the old General Mills site.
Bond Manufacturing Inc. is holding a parking lot sale on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2000 W. Turner Road.
Items available for purchase include patio furniture, fire pits, tools and fountains, among other pieces of equipment the company manufactures.
“Throughout our move (to Lodi) we’ve been cleaning out our showroom to make way for our newer lines of merchandise,” Larena Hernandez, the company’s digital sales ad marketing manager said. “We have a huge collection of items that we need to clear out, so we thought we’d offer them to the public for sale.”
The company owns brands such as Black & Decker, Stanley and Miracle-Gro, so residents who are interested in purchasing items from the company next week will be pleased, Hernandez said.
Based in Antioch, Bond Manufacturing purchased the former General Mills site in 2016. The company auctioned off much of the equipment used by the site’s former occupant.
Since the purchase, the company has moved its customer service, warehousing and shipping and receiving departments to the 200,000-square foot-building.
Hernandez said the company officially became fully operational about two months ago, distributing its merchandise out of the site.
“It has been a huge opportunity for growth for us,” Hernandez said about moving into the site. “Our warehouse is increasing, and since the move, we’re still working on filling our new space with items.”
At the time of purchasing the plant, the company said it intended to bring in additional companies to maximize the site’s occupancy.
Hernandez did not know how many people are employed at the Lodi site, but eight new hires were recently added to the staff.
The company transferred about a dozen employees to the site in 2016, according to News-Sentinel records.
General Mills had occupied the facility for 75 years before closing the plant in 2015, leaving 400 employees out of work.
Since building the facility in 1948, General Mills added a cake plant, pet food unit and storage warehouse.
Bond Manufacturing specializes in manufacturing, assembling and distributing fountains, outdoor furniture, garden tools and grills.
It also builds lawn and garden products for Black & Decker and Stanley, among other companies, as well as manufactures its own line of tools and equipment.
The company supplies items to Home Depot, Lowe’s and ACE Hardware for retail. While Bond Manufacturing ships its product line internationally, its primary markets are the United States and Canada.