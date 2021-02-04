STOCKTON — San Joaquin County’s 4th supervisoral district, which includes Lodi, may have new boundaries by the summer of 2022.
The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors last week approved the formation of a redistricting advisory committee comprised of two members from each supervisoral district, which will draft new boundary maps for approval in December.
Supervisors will each appoint two representatives from their district to the committee to provide perspective from a broad spectrum of industries, communities and interests.
Mo Hatef, senior deputy county administrator, told supervisors last week that the U.S. government requires redistricting every 10 years, after completion of the census.
The ultimate goal, she said, is for districts to be as equal in voting populations as they can be.
Selected members will evaluate district boundaries and develop options for boundary adjustments, then recommend any changes to supervisors.
An elected official cannot serve on the committee, nor can a supervisor’s relative, office staff member or paid campaign staffer, Hatef said.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 26, and candidates will be considered on March 23.
Board chairman Tom Patti, who represents District 3 including part of Stockton and western San Joaquin County, suggested he and colleagues appoint county planning commissioners as committee representatives, given they are not elected and have extensive knowledge of their districts.
Other supervisors said while commissioners may know their constituents, other representatives may bring a variety of voices to the committee once formed.
Board member Kathy Miller, who represents District 2 including part of Stockton, suggested chambers of commerce representatives be considered, as well as community business organization representatives, which could provide both economic and demographic input as part of the redistricting process.
“I think if we want to pull as much of the politics out, perhaps having people apply and then having it be the Clerk of the Board simply... it’s a lottery,” she said. “We can control what the criteria is to get in, but the actual selection of those particular businesses or chambers or CBOs... I don’t know that having a specific one is as important as having a voice from those committees might be.”
Initially, staff’s proposal was to have one representative from each district be selected to the committee. Patti supported that idea, stating he serves on another board with nine members, and meetings can be lengthy. Given this new committee would have until December to redraw district boundaries, keeping its membership small seemed ideal, he said.
However, Vice Chairman Chuck Winn, who represents District 4, said appointing two representatives could provide diversity that Miller would like to see on that board.
Stanislaus County supervisors, who have already begun the redistricting process, have each appointed two members to their committee, Winn said.
“I may appoint someone with an agricultural background, but I may want to select someone with another entity from my district,” he said. “I’m sure Supervisor Miller, she may want to appoint someone with a business or a nonprofit or whatever. I think it gives us more flexibility.”
Once the RAC is formed, a minimum of four public hearings will be held. At least one will be held before draft maps are drawn by the committee, and at least two will be held after the maps are drawn. There will be at least one public hearing or public workshop held on the weekend or in the evening as well, Hatef said.
Staff recommended a total of eight hearing to maximize public participation.
The board will be presented with final scenarios on Nov. 16. The last day to approve new district boundaries is Dec. 15, 2021.
If not approved by that date, Hatef said, the superior court may be assigned to determine new boundaries.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627 in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350.