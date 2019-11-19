Residents that are hard of hearing or who struggle with hearing loss can now utilize the newly installed videophone offered at the Lodi Public Library.
A videophone is a device that assists deaf and hard-of-hearing people who use sign language in communicating with others through a video screen camera that is controlled with a remote control, according to Yvette Herrera, the library’s adult literacy program manager.
The phone is designed to make outbound calls, she added.
“The phones can be used by deaf people to communicate with each other over the phone, or with hearing people through a sign language interpreter,” Herrera said.
The phone system became available to the public a week ago.
The library has converted a tutoring room into the videophone room, which offers a video monitor and space for people to comfortably use the phone.
The room offers usage instructions and library staffers have been trained on how to properly use the phone.
People requesting to use the phone are required to show a valid form of identity before using it.
“It's done as a precaution, just so we know who is using it if anything should happen,” Herrera said.
The videophone is the first in Lodi. Herrera said that library director Anwan Baker was determined to offer videophone services in Lodi after learning the closest phone available was in Stockton at the NorCal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing on West March Lane.
“We have a lot of hearing-impaired visitors at the library and our staff did not know how to communicate with them and would write notes back and forth with them,” Herrera said.
Herrera said she spent nearly a year searching for an American Sign Language certified instructor, but was unsuccessful in the search.
“We focus on filling the needs of the community by pinpointing the gaps (in services) and finding a way to fill those needs for the community,” she said. “We are excited to provide this service.”
The phone will be available for use during library hours, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.
For more information about the videophone or new programs coming to the library, visit http://library.lodi.gov/ or call 209-333-5566.