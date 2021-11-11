Elkhorn rated 5th best K-8 school in the state

A Lodi Unified School District school has been recognized as one of the best in California by a national media outlet.
US News & World report released its nationwide rankings for K-8 public schools last month, and Elkhorn Elementary School was ranked fifth in the state.
The school, which has an enrollment of 269 students in grades 4-8, was ranked on its performance on state-required tests, graduation and how it prepares students for high school.
Ranking factors include math and reading proficiency, as well as math and reading performance.
Elkhorn was tied for first among 2,319 schools in reading proficiency, and was ranked fifth for math proficiency, according to US News.
The outlet said 94% of Elkhorn students scored at or above reading proficiency levels, and 97% scored at or above math proficiency levels.
Both the school’s reading and math performances ranked “Well above expectations,” the outlet said.
“I am so proud that Elkhorn School was named a top middle school in California by the U.S. News and World Report,” Elkhorn principal Pat White said. “To add to this exciting news, our school tied for first place in English Language Arts. This recognition is a reflection of our staff's and students' dedication and commitment to education. Our entire school community appreciates this national acknowledgment.”
Compared to the rest of Lodi Unified, Elkhorn performed better in math and better in reading as 41% of all district students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 32% tested at or above that level for math, according to US News.
The school also performed better than students across the state, as 47% of students at all schools ranked tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 39% tested at or above that level for math, the outlet said.
The top four middle schools ranked by US News include Petaluma Accelerated Charter in Sonoma County; Whitney High School in Cerritos; Science Academy STEM Magnet in North Hollywood; and Oxford Academy in Cypress, Orange County.
Park View Middle School in the Ripon Unified School District, Bethany Elementary School in the Lammersville School District, and McCandless Middle School in the Lincoln Unified School District were the only other schools in San Joaquin County to rank in the top 100, at 57, 66 and 92, respectively.
McCaffrey Middle School in the Galt Joint Union High School District ranked 1,031, according to US News. The outlet also ranked elementary schools, and Lodi Unified’s highest ranking for that category was Larson Elementary at 1,324. To view the complete list of rankings, visit tinyurl.com/ElkhornRank.