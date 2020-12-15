Less than one week into a regional stay-at-home order designed to stop the spread of COVID-19, the intensive care unit capacity in the San Joaquin Valley dropped to 0%.
The San Joaquin Valley comprises 12 counties in Central California, including San Joaquin County. The regional order went into effect Dec. 7 after ICU capacity dropped below 15%. By Saturday, there was no space in the region’s ICUs.
San Joaquin County’s ICUs were operating at 117%, according to the Emergency Medical Services Agency, and Adventist Health Lodi Memorial’s was at 100% Monday.
The agency said 299 people required hospitalization Monday, 73 of whom were in the ICU.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial was treating 49 COVID patients with nine in the ICU. Dameron Hospital, which is managed by Adventist Health, was treating 32 patients, with nine in the ICU.
The hospital was recently authorized to allow paramedics inside to help with staffing shortages, and spokeswoman Lauren Nelson said on Monday it would be expanding its ICU from 10 to 20 beds this week with the arrival of a state-approved team of medical personnel.
“We were selected because we do have the space and capacity to expand our ICU,” Nelson said. “We previously expanded when the pandemic started, and what we did was expand our (procedural treatment unit). So the rooms are already set up with equipment, we just need that critical care team to be able to staff the new space.”
Nelson said it was unknown exactly how many additional nurses and medical staff would be arriving Monday, or exactly how many total will be assigned to the hospital.
This week, the hospital is also scheduled to receive doses of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, but it is also unknown how many will be allocated.
San Joaquin County Public Health Services officials said 4,875 doses would be administered to the county’s seven hospitals Dec. 15, with frontline workers such as nurses, ICU and emergency room staff receiving the first round.
Because the vaccine has to be stored at -94 degrees, it must be administered to a person within five days.
“It’s very important we do this,” Nelson said. “Timing is really a big deal because we have to use this vaccine within a certain number of days.”
Throughout the course of the pandemic, health experts have said the county’s Hispanic and Latino populations have continued to be the most affected by the virus.
The county reported 31,784 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, along with 535 deaths since March.
Hispanics and Latinos make up 30.8% of cases, or 9,789 patients, and account for 41.1% of deaths in the county, or 220 people.
Jose Rodriguez, president and CEO of El Concilio, the county organization that advocates for low-income, minority and marginalized communities, said there are a number of reasons why Hispanics and Latinos continue to be the hardest hit by COVID-19.
“We’re a family-oriented culture,” he said. “Even if we know we’re not supposed to be getting together, we do it anyway, because we don’t think we’re sick at the time, or that we won’t get sick. And being with family as much as we can is something that’s important to us.”
Another factor, Rodriguez said, is the county’s housing situation. He said it is not uncommon to find as many as three families living under one roof in the county because of the rising costs of housing.
Since the Hispanic and Latino communities have reservations about visiting hospitals during the pandemic, El Concilio has partnered with Adventist Health, St. Joseph’s Medical Center and county public health to offer free testing sites and clinics.
But even with great turnout at events held at Ranch San Miguel or First Baptist Church of Lodi, COVID numbers in the two communities continue to climb.
“If they test positive, they fear being separated from their families, or they’ll have to stop going to work,” Rodriguez said. “For many of us, it’s better not to know whether we have it or not, because having it will keep us from families and our jobs.”
In addition, Rodriguez said a lot of Hispanics and Latinos are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available, due to fear of side effects and the lack of information made about them.
El Concilio will continue to partner with hospitals and other organizations in an effort to encourage more Hispanics and Latinos to get tested, he said.
Lodi’s 2,834 cases are the third highest among incorporated cities in the county. The city’s case rate of 417.19 per 10,000 residents is the second highest.
On Monday, the City of Lodi announced that curbside pickup service at the Lodi Public Library would be suspended until Dec. 29, due to staff exposure to COVID-19. The external book drop would also be closed until the end of the month.
“Please keep any library materials you may have until curbside service resumes,” the city’s Facebook post stated. “All due dates have been extended and no overdue penalties will be assessed during this closure.”
In nearby Sacramento County, which is also under a three-week stay-at-home order as part of the Greater Sacramento region, there have been 47,473 COVID-19 cases and 670 deaths.
There have been 1,363 cases in Galt and 11 deaths reported. The city, with a population of 26,536, has a case rate of 513.64 per 10,000 residents.
As of Monday, the Greater Sacramento region’s ICU capacity was 15.1%, but the stay-at-home order will not be lifted unless ICU capacity is projected to be more than 15% four weeks after the governor’s three-week time frame.
During the stay-at-home order, restaurants are only allowed to offer takeout or pick-up orders, and personal care services such as hair salons and barbershops have been forced to close. Retailers and shopping centers are being required to limit capacity to 20%, as well.
Pat Patrick, president and CEO of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, was one of 81 people throughout California who signed a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state assembly and other elected officials, urging them to allow businesses stay open.
The letter states that business advocates throughout the state are concerned the regulations implemented during the latest stay-at-home order are disproportionately harming small businesses while larger ones are allowed to remain open.
Patrick said small businesses have spent thousands of dollars to ensure the safety of both employees and consumers, including installing plastic barriers, thoroughly cleaning surfaces, placing social distancing markers throughout their buildings, and posting signage requiring masks, only to be told to shut down.
“The largest chance these businesses have to make up for lost revenue, even before COVID, has been the pre-Christmas shopping days,” he said. “If they don’t catch up now or have a great Christmas selling season, I’m fearful of what might happen.”