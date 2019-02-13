LOCKEFORD — Kristina Swanson, director of the San Joaquin County Historical Society, will give a presentation during the Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road, Lockeford.
— John Bays
Applications available for Middle College High School attendance
LODI— The Lodi Unified School District is now accepting applications for Middle College High School for the 2019-20 school year. The application deadline is 3 p.m. Friday, March 1.
Middle College is offered at San Joaquin Delta College. Students enrolled in the program will take both high school and college classes.
Interested applicants looking for more information about the program can visit middlecollege.lodiusd.net.
— Oula Miqbel
Gang intervention classes offered by Galt Police
Department tonight
Galt —The Galt Police Department and the Galt Joint Unified School District will present information on local gangs.
All Galt residents are encouraged to attend this free information session tonight from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Galt High School auditorium at 145 N. Lincoln Way, Galt
The police department will inform attendees about the progression of gang activity over the past 10 years.
— Oula Miqbel