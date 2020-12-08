Two men suspected in the shooting and robbery of a Lodi liquor store owner will appear in court Tuesday. A third man will appear in court Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office jail logs.
Sheridan Thomas, 20, and Maleek Carter-Rea, 19, are scheduled to appear in Department C of the Lodi Superior Court at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Thomas was charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy and being a prohibited person is possession of a firearm in the Nov. 13 death of Gurminder “Gary” Parmar. Carter-Rea has been charged with robbery, conspiracy and a parole violation.
A third man, Larry Thornton, 20, was charged with murder, robbery and conspiracy. He is scheduled to appear in Lodi Superior Court on Wednesday, according to the San Joaquin County Superior Court records.
On Nov. 13 at about 11 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of an unresponsive clerk at Tokay Liquors, located at 548 S. Sacramento St.
Upon arrival, officers found Parmar, 56, suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures on Parmar, but he died at the scene, police said.
Thomas, Thornton and Carter-Rea were arrested Friday with the help of the Stockton Police Department, and all are being held at the San Joaquin County Jail in French Camp without bail.
“Glad to see that there will be some closure for Gary’s family but I will never understand why people resort to murder,” Micheline Nadra commented on the Lodi Police Department’s Facebook post about the arrest. “Was it worth it? Such a terrible loss for the family.”
Teresa Ydrogo called Parmar a wonderful man who loved his community, and hoped their arrest brings closure and healing to his family.
According to San Joaquin County Superior Court records, Thomas was arrested by Stockton police officers on Nov. 20 on suspicion of evading police and driving the wrong way, evading with wanton disregard for safety, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Thornton was arrested by Lodi police for two other robberies that occurred on Nov. 11 and Nov. 6, as well as for being a convicted person in possession of a firearm. He was arrested on Oct. 29 for evading police.
In addition, he was arrested by Stockton police on Feb. 2 for carrying a loaded and concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records.
Carter-Rea was arrested on three counts of robbery by Stockton police on Dec. 26, 2018, as well as three counts of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.