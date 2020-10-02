- 20,485 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 2,071 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi), 98 in Woodbridge, 62 in Lockeford, 142 in Acampo, 20 in rural Galt, and 11 in Thornton. There have been 470 deaths. On Friday, 41 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care; 9 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, including 3 in the ICU. 19,261 patients may have recovered.
- 22,855 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County. There have been 430 deaths. On Friday, 108 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 29 in intensive care. 20,276 have "likely recovered."
- 324 total cases in Calaveras County, with 14 deaths. On Friday, no patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. 300 patients are considered recovered.
- 259 total cases in Amador County, with 15 deaths. On Friday, no patients was hospitalized with COVID-19. 237 have been released from isolation. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 16,573 cases in Stanislaus County, with 365 deaths. 15,986 patients may have recovered.
- 21,508 cases in Alameda County, with 420 deaths.
- 17,069 cases in Contra Costa County, with 211 deaths.
- 817,277 total cases in California, with 15,986 deaths.
- 7,325,715 cases in the United States, with 208,600 deaths. 2,860,650 have recovered.
- 34,460,100 cases worldwide, with 1,025,567 deaths. 23,917,167 have recovered.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 3:30 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.