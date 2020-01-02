LODI — On Dec. 20, Charles Benavides, 37, of Stockton, was arrested in Lodi after making an illegal u-turn in an attempt to avoid a DUI checkpoint. During the traffic stop, Benavides was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of drugs, and officers found about two ounces of methamphetamine and a small digital scale in his vehicle, police said.
Benavides was arrested and charged with DUI and drug sales. He was released from San Joaquin County Jail with the stipulation he was subject to search until his case was adjudicated.
On Dec. 31, Lodi Police Department detectives and members of the AB 109 Taskforce conducted a search of Benavides’ residence in the 5100 block of North Highway 99 in Stockton.
Detectives located two handguns, more than five ounces of crack cocaine, one ounce of psychedelic mushrooms, two grams of methamphetamine, and several weapons and packaging materials. Benavides was arrested again and charged with multiple drug sales and weapons offenses, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi library website offers legal information
LODI — The Lodi Public Library website offers new Legal Information Reference Center software, which provides text consumer legal reference books, hundreds of publications and thousands of multi-state forms to assist the general public in legal matters of all kinds.
Users can get detailed how-to instructions covering a wide range of legal issues including, business law, family law, financial planning, property and
real estate, and rights and disputes.
For more information go to library.lodi.gov/Legal-Information-Reference-Center.
— Oula Miqbel
Greece to be Lodi Chamber’s destination
LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce has decided its annual trip will be to Greece.
The chamber will host an informational meeting on Jan. 23 in the chamber conference room, 35 S. School St., Lodi.
Individuals who purchase their tickets before March 23 will receive a free tour of Delphi.
Delphi was an important ancient Greek religious sanctuary sacred to the god Apollo. Located on Mt. Parnassus near the Gulf of Corinth, the sanctuary was home to the famous oracle of Apollo, which is believed to have given cryptic predictions and guidance to both city-states and individuals.
To learn more about the chamber trip, email Director of Operations Karen Alvarez at KAlvarez@Lodi Chamber.com.
— Oula Miqbel
LUSD to host its annual poetry contest
LODI — The Lodi Unified School District will host its 10th annual district-wide student poetry contest.
Students can submit poems through Feb. 20 at the district office, 1305 E. Vine Street, Lodi.
Each entry must include a student’s first and last name, school, and grade printed on the back
Poems can be any length, but all poetry subject matter and language must be age and school appropriate.
— Oula Miqbel