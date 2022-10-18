In the nearly three months since it opened its doors, Lodi’s temporary homeless shelter on Sacramento Street has received more than 300 referral contacts, transitioned 20 people to the Salvation Army or other programs in San Joaquin County, helped 13 people gain or maintain employment, and connected 13 people with behavioral health resources, city officials said on Monday.

Three people have been reunited with family members and three others have found housing since Inner City Action began operating the shelter on July 22 at 710 N. Sacramento St., where a permanent access center will be built.