In the nearly three months since it opened its doors, Lodi’s temporary homeless shelter on Sacramento Street has received more than 300 referral contacts, transitioned 20 people to the Salvation Army or other programs in San Joaquin County, helped 13 people gain or maintain employment, and connected 13 people with behavioral health resources, city officials said on Monday.
Three people have been reunited with family members and three others have found housing since Inner City Action began operating the shelter on July 22 at 710 N. Sacramento St., where a permanent access center will be built.
The temporary shelter can accommodate up to 49 people, and usually shelters around 35 to 40 people a night, said Jennifer Rhyne, Lodi’s neighborhood services director. The vast majority of the referrals coming in are for Lodi-area unsheltered, Rhyne said, adding that the large number of referrals shows that those in need are utilizing the services and resources available at the access center.
Lodi’s Point-in-Time Count conducted earlier this year identified 208 unsheltered people in the city.
“The 300 served does not necessarily change the PIT count as it reflects individuals seeking services over a period of months and the number of unsheltered will continuously change as people cycle in an out of homelessness,” Rhyne said. “Additionally, if they were staying at another shelter, with family and friends, Lodi House, Hope Harbor or in a vehicle they were not included in the unsheltered PIT count as unhoused per Housing and Urban Development (HUD) guidelines.”
There is a separate report provided to HUD for sheltered numbers provided through the Homeless Management Information System (HMIS), Rhyne said, noting that the Salvation Army alone had 46 individuals sheltered the night before the PIT count.
The Lodi City Council approved the location of the Lodi Access Center on Sacramento Street in October of 2021.
The city acquired the property and the schematic design is complete, officials said, with the next steps design development, construction documentation and the bid process for construction.
