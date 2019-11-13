Lodi Police Department officers arrested Isaac Marroquin and Edward Thompson in east Lodi on Tuesday evening on suspicion of an armed robbery that occurred earlier in the day.
Police said, the two men robbed a man they knew at gunpoint in the 200 block of Maple Street at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two hours later, patrolling officers happened to see the pair in the 00 block of Main Street.
A short chase on foot ensued, with both men fleeing in different directions, police said. Thompson was eventually located at nearby Joe Serna School, and Marroquin was located behind a building on the 00 block of Main Street, police said.
Both were taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
— Wes Bowers
Veterans stories sought for American Legion
The American Legion Post 22 is accepting veterans’ stories as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. The legion will accept stories from veterans, their families, as well as teachers, librarians and others.
Forms to submit stories are available at Legion Hall, Post 22, 320 N. Washington St.. Forms must be mailed to the hall.
For more information, call 209-368-1420 or visit americanlegionpost22.com.
— Wes Bowers
See’s Candy pop-up is back for the holidays
LODI — A seasonal See’s Candy pop-up store at 2414 W. Kettleman Lane will be open through Dec. 24.
The current hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily. Call 452-6923 for more information.
— Oula Miqbel
Ribbon-cutting to be at Lodi’s Candy Cane Park
LODI — The City of Lodi-Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of Candy Cane Park, 1324 Holly Dr., Lodi on Saturday from 9 to 9:30 a.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Beautification day to be at community garden
LODI — Lodi’s Asset Based Community Development, Love Your Block program will host a beautification day on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the community garden located on the corner of East Elm Street and North Main Street.
Love your Block is a community-driven project aimed at improving the Heritage District, the most impoverished side of Lodi.
Lodi native Freddie Almazan will lead volunteers dedicated to restoring the garden and cleaning litter around the garden space.
Garden tools are not required for this clean-up effort. People interested in volunteering can reach contact Almazan at 424-223-0133
— Oula Miqbel
Woodbridge Sanitary District meeting tonight
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Sanitary District will meet tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the Woodbridge Fire Station, 400 E. Augusta St., Woodbridge.
WSD will discuss vacant staff positions as well as capital improvement projects.
Residents of Woodbridge are encouraged to attend and address the WSD board of directors.
— Oula Miqbel