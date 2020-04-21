Lodi Unified School District announced on Tuesday that the normal Wednesday meal pick-up will not be available at Lodi High this morning.
The change comes as the result of a waterline break at the school.
Parents who usually use the meal service at Lodi High are encouraged to instead go to Lodi Middle School, Millswood Middle School or Washington Elementary School, the closest schools to Lodi High School that are part of the meal service program.
The district started its meal service for anyone 18 and younger on March 23 with daily service in response to the COVID-19 shutdown, and changed its service to Monday and Wednesday on April 6.
— David Witte