Lodi Police Department detectives are still searching for the people who took three automobiles from a local dealership in the middle of the night last week, and are asking the public for information.
Officers responded to an alarm at the Lodi CCDJR dealership, located at 1255 Beckman Road, at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.
As they responded, the officers located three Dodge Chargers leaving the area, and a pursuit ensued, police said.
The thieves led officers westbound on Kettleman Lane, police said, turning off the vehicles’ headlights as they left town. Officers terminated the pursuit for safety reasons, police said, and the vehicles were later located in Oakland.
Police would not reveal how the thieves obtained the keys to the vehicles.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 209-333-6727.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Police arrest six in alcohol sting
Last weekend, Lodi Police Department Officers partnered with the Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control to conduct a minor decoy and shoulder tap operation to deter the furnishing of alcohol to minors and educate local retailers.
During the operation, decoys attempted to purchase alcohol at six businesses throughout the city, none of which sold alcohol to them.
During the shoulder tap operation, the decoys were successful in finding six subjects to purchase alcohol for them. Those subjects were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. Two of those subjects were additionally booked on unrelated warrants, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Police to give away Christmas trees
LODI — The Lodi Police Department will host its annual Christmas Tree Giveaway beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Lodi Police Station, 215 W. Elm St., Lodi.
Free trees will be available in front of the Lodi Police Department until all the trees are picked up. Most trees are 4 to 7 feet tall.
Officers will help residents load the trees onto their vehicles.
The police department will also give away turkeys, donated by Ollie’s pub.
— Oula Miqbel
Free ‘Unexpected’ Christmas concert
First Baptist Church of Lodi will host “Unexpected,” a Christmas concert, Friday to Sunday at 267 N. Mills Ave.
The concert includes a 60-voice choir, an orchestra and a dramatic narrative.
Admission is free. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 209-334-1332.
— Wes Bowers
Church service offers comfort and hope
First United Methodist Church will hold a Longest Night — Blue Christmas Service on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Recognizing that the holiday season is difficult for those who have lost relationships or loved ones, or those living with illness or depression, this service acknowledges the pain with which we live, and offers comfort and hope. The church is located at 200 W. Oak St. For more information, call 209-568-5357.
First Methodist will also be holding Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The 5 p.m. production will be a family service with the Chancel Choir, and the 7 p.m. will be a candlelight service with communion.
— Wes Bowers
S.J. Office of Education to host Jingle Bell Run
STOCKTON— the San Joaquin County Office of Education will host their annual Jingle Bell Run & Walk starting at noon on Thursday, in the Venture Academy Gym, 2814 Transworld Dr., Stockton.
The Venture Academy’s Outstanding Leadership Team invites students, families, staff, and community partners to participate in its annual Jingle Bell Run &Walk.
A $10 fee is due at the time of registration. All proceeds from the 5K charity event will directly benefit the San Joaquin County Women’s Center-Youth & Family Services.
The Women’s Center first opened in 1976, as a safe haven and a place of healing for some of the most vulnerable populations in our community.
The Women’s Center has been San Joaquin County’s primary provider of free, confidential services and shelters specifically designed to meet the needs of homeless and runaway youth and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.
To learn more about the Jingle Bell Run & Walk or to register online visit, the County Office of Education facebook page at www.facebook.com/sjcoefb.
— Oula Miqbel
Archives offers free holiday-themed tour
SACRAMENTO — The State Archives will provide a free behind-the-scenes guided tour of their collections on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the California State Archives, 1020 O Street, 4th Floor, Sacramento.
The tour will celebrate the history of the winter holidays in California, the State Archives’ collection and the tour will showcase historic records including more than 100 million documents, 20,000 maps and architectural drawings, 250,000 photographs and thousands of video and audio recordings.
This month’s tour will feature seasonal dessert recipes from past Secretary Frank C. Jordan’s family cookbook, various holiday gifts from former governors, photographs of early 1900’s California in winter, a variety of holiday-themed old series Trademarks, and more.
Each guided tour provides a close encounter with the archives’ one-of-a-kind historical documents and behind-the-scenes views of the preservation and imaging labs. Admission to the Exhibit Gallery is free but attendees are encouraged to pick up a ticket at the entrance of the building.
— Oula Miqbel