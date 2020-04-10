LODI — The California Department of Transportation will conduct a full off-ramp closure from northbound Highway 99 to Armstrong Road on Wednesday from 8:30-10:30 a.m. for construction and maintenance work. Motorists should expect up to 10-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
Waterloo Morada Fire re-opens station 2
STOCKTON — The Waterloo Morada Fire District this week announced the re-opening of Station 15-2, now located at 4946 E. Eight Mile Road, after five years.
In early 2015, the fire district received a written notice from the property owner at 9373 Highway 99 Frontage Road to vacate the structure that served the community for nearly 50 years. Station 15-2 was officially closed in April of that year.
Since the closure, the district operated out of its main headquarters located at 6925 E. Foppiano Lane in Stockton. In 2019, the fire department responded to more than 2,300 calls for service from the one centrally located station.
Since officially opening on March 16, Station 15-2 has been staffed daily with one Engine Company from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. As of Friday, the station will operate 24 hours a day, the department said.
— Wes Bowers