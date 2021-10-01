The Lodi High School community was on high alert Wednesday night after a social media post threatening violence at a local high school was made.
In a recorded message to parents early Thursday morning, Lodi High Principal Adam Auerbach said staff, the district and Lodi Police Department were made aware of a social media post about a potential shooting at a high school was recirculating.
Auerbach said Lodi police officers thoroughly investigated the threat and determined it was not credible and not directed at the high school.
“We know this is a frightening situation but we want to assure you that all students and staff are safe on our campus,” Auerbach said.
“There is no active threat against our school, students, or staff. All classes are proceeding as normal today.”
Lt. Ricardo Garcia, spokesman for the police department, said officers received a phone call from a concerned resident at about 9:28 p.m. Wednesday night, directing them to the social media post.
“There was a threat made to ‘shoot up’ a school only identified as ‘LHS,’” Garcia said Thursday. “Our officers began looking at social media posts, and found one that was tied to Lincoln High School, and Stockton (Police Department) was already looking into it.”
Auerbach’s message to parents comes on a day when law enforcement officials in Memphis, Tenn. reported an elementary school shooting in that city.
According to the NBC News station in Memphis, a child was shot on campus at about 9:15 a.m. EST. Memphis police evacuated the school and were looking for a juvenile suspect, reports state.
Last month, a 15-year-old boy shot and killed another student at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C., and was indicted for murder this week, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
Lodi schools are no strangers to threats made, either.
In November of 2019, a 14-year-old student was arrested for making shooting threats at Tokay High School. His threats, which were written on a stall in a campus restroom, forced a lockdown at the school and prompted parents to take their children off campus for the remainder of the day.
Police stated after the teen’s arrest that there was no indication he had any intention to carry out the threat.
A 17-year-old Lodi High student was arrested on suspicion of making threats in January of 2017 following the investigation of a text message exchange made after a rally.
The exchange, according to News-Sentinel archives, involved talk of violence and included pictures of guns, ammunition and parts of firearms. Police and school staff did not believe the student actually had a plan to bring weapons to campus or harm students and staff, according to reports.
“Law enforcement officials and our school resource officers remain aware and vigilant on our school campus today,” Auerbach said in Thursday’s message. “We will continue to investigate any kind of threat made against our school and we thank you for continuing to bring concerns to our attention.”