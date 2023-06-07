For the third time in five years, a Lodi nonprofit organization has been honored at the State Capitol.
Assemblyman Heath Flora. R-Ripon, named Giving Opportunities to Kids as his 2023 California Nonprofit of the Year last week.
GOT Kids is one of more than 100 organizations honored by their state senators and assembly members for the contributions to the communities they serve.
“We are grateful to be honored with this distinction, as there are so many worthy nonprofit organizations making a difference in our community,” GOT Kids executive director Megan Eddy said.
“We want to extend a huge thank you to our generous donors, our amazing volunteers and our dedicated Board of Directors for giving their time, talents and resources to create exceptional, educational opportunities for the youth in our community,” she added.
Created by former Lodi Unified School District superintendent Cathy Nichols-Washer, GOT Kids provides students opportunities beyond the classroom to explore and develop their talents, interests, and skills.
Some of the programs the nonprofit offers include literacy training for parents, summer science programs, class trips to learn about careers or the arts, books and supplies to low-income families, or sponsoring teams for academic competitions, among others.
Flora said he was proud to recognize GOT Kids as Assembly District 9’s Nonprofit of the Year.
“GOT Kids is an outstanding nonprofit that serves students in the Lodi School District by providing valuable opportunities outside of the classroom,” he said. “The excellent work they do is clear to see in the many programs that they offer. The camps, tours and exhibits help kids gain real world experience and a better understanding of our community.”
The organization will be honored at a luncheon at the State Capitol today (Wednesday) in Sacramento.
Eddy said she and the organization will be unable to attend the luncheon, as the Summer Science Camp for students in grades 4-6 begins at Lodi Lake the same day. Flora has been invited to see the camp in action, she said.
“We’re disappointed to miss the Nonprofit of the Year celebration at the Capitol,” Eddy said. “But I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this honor, than to share an amazing GOT Kids Summer Science Camp experience with Assemblyman Flora.”
Now in its eighth year, the Nonprofit of the Year initiative provides the opportunity for each
California state legislator to choose a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district.
According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by CalNonprofits, the nonprofit
sector is the fourth largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people.
Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside of California. The unpaid labor contributed by volunteers at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs every year.
Former Assemblyman Jim Cooper named the One-Eighty Teen Center and A New Lodi the Nonprofit of the Year in 2019 and 2021, respectively.
To learn more about GOT Kids, visit www.gotkidsca.org.
