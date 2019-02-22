With plenty of rain in the Central Valley and the snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the Woodbridge Irrigation District is predicting high levels of surface water in the Mokelumne River that will help local farmers with crop production.
Andy Christensen, Woodbridge Irrigation District general manager, believes the increased water levels will boost Lodi’s agricultural industry and replenish local reserves.
“The current forecast has predicted an increased allocation of 35 percent, but that is a very conservative prediction,” Christensen said.
The allocation predications made by the state Bureau of Reclamation rely on measurements of the snowmelt from the snowpack in the Sierra.
Since Northern California is still expected to see more rain and snowfall as the winter season continues, Christensen believes the allocations will increase as a result of precipitation levels and snowmelt.
The National Weather Service is predicting more rainfall and snowfall through the first weeks of March. The California Department of Water Resources reported that from January to February, California has already met a historical average for the year in the Northern Central Valley.
“Meeting these precipitation levels early bodes well for the San Joaquin Valley, because it increases our water supply and keeps cost low because we rely on the surface water instead of groundwater,” Christensen said. “As the snowpack in the Sierra Nevadas starts to melt we will see even more water in the Mokelumne.”
The snowmelt from those regions provides drinking water to about 30 percent of California’s residents, irrigates crops in the San Joaquin Valley, and runs the hydroelectric power plants that supply at least 15 percent of the state’s electricity.
The water levels that have accumulated in the Central Valley will alleviate the need for farmers to rely on groundwater wells to irrigate their agriculture.
“It takes the pressure off the need to use groundwater and allows the city to stockpile water for the aquifers,” said local farmer Brad Goehring, who owns and operates Goehring Vineyards.
With consistent rainfall, farmers in the region won’t have to rely on drip irrigation for their crop production.
“Think of drip irrigation like a using a water dropper on a paper towel. When you drip a drop of water, the paper towel sops it up. So you have to drop more water for a paper towel to get wet. It is the same method with drip irrigation,” Goehring said. “Rainwater fills the soil and gets the entire crop. When we use drip irrigation, it does not seep into the soil and build a groundwater profile.”
With the added water supply, the pressure on the city’s system of wells is relieved because the surplus of water goes to everyone. It is used as drinking water, and well water, which is used in people’s homes.