LODI — Lodi nonprofits wanting to sell “safe and sane” fireworks for the Fourth of July can start sending in applications to win a lottery spot beginning Monday. Permits are limited to six stands, which are chosen annually by a lottery.
Organizations have the option of filing a joint application if they want to jointly staff the same booth.
Nonprofits must reside within the City of Lodi, meet the requirements of City of Lodi Ordinance 1844, be established for one year before applying and provide proof of non-delinquent, current nonprofit status with either the California Franchise Tax Board or the Internal Revenue Service. They also must submit a list of at least 10 members who are Lodi residents and a brief statement explaining how their activities primarily benefit Lodi residents.
To begin the application process, each organization must also submit a Safe and Sane Fireworks Lottery Application directly to the Fire Prevention Bureau.
The application period runs through the close of the business day on March 31. To obtain an application packet, contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 209-333-6739.
— Oula Miqbel
Galt students can apply for $250 scholarships
GALT — The Galt Youth Commission has opened up applications for its annual student scholarship which is available to Galt Joint Union High School District seniors who will be enrolled at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational/technical school for the 2020-21 school year.
Four $250 scholarships will be awarded to students. Information about the scholarship can be found on the City of Galt Website at www.ci.galt.ca .us. To access the online application, visit bit.ly/ 3bx3xQs.
Students must submit the required documentation to the City Clerk’s Office, 380 Civic Drive in Galt, by 5 p.m. April 15.
— Oula Miqbel
State career workshop to be at Lodi library
LODI — Assemblyman Jim Cooper’s office and Cal HR will be hosting a “How to Get a State Job” workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 in the Lodi Public Library Community Room, 201 W. Locust St., Lodi.
This free joint workshop is aimed at teaching people about the application and hiring process for individuals interested in working for the state of California. The workshop will also focus on the state exam process, an overview of California civil service career opportunities, an overview of the state’s hiring process and how to navigate the state job search and local resources available to job seekers.
Seating is limited. Anyone interested in attending should call Mikey Hothi, district director for Assemblyman Jim Cooper, at 916-670-7888 or email Mikey. Hothi@asm.ca.gov.
— Oula Miqbel
San Joaquin County courts seek Civil Grand Jury volunteers
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Superior Court is seeking volunteers to serve on the 2020-21 Civil Grand Jury. Members serve for one year, beginning July 1.
The Civil Grand Jury is composed of 19 residents and serves as the county’s civil watchdog agency, inquiring into and investigating the functions and operations of governmental bodies, agencies and public officials, as well as investigating complaints received from the public.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a San Joaquin County resident for at least one year, must not currently hold an elected public position and must not currently serve on a commission or committee appointed by the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.
Applicants are invited to attend an informational presentation at 6 p.m. March 11 and 25 at the Humphreys University Laurence Drivon Courtroom, 6650 Inglewood Ave., Stockton.
Applications can also be obtained by calling 209-992-5290 or visiting the Stockton Courthouse, 180 E. Weber Ave., Ste. 1306J, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The deadline for application submission is April 1.
For more information, visit www.sjcourts.org /general-info/civil-grand-jury.
— Wes Bowers
Women’s Center-Youth & Family Services to hold annual luncheon
STOCKTON — Women’s Center-Youth & Family Services will host its 40th annual luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium, 525 N. Center St., Stockton.
Since 1976, WCYFS has been San Joaquin County’s primary provider of free, confidential services and shelters specifically designed to meet the needs of homeless and runaway youths and victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
The public is invited to attend and learn the stories of three survivors as part of their Future of Victim Services. Attendees will hear about the survivors’ journey from trauma to triumph, and how they make a difference in their communities.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.womenscenteryfs .org.
— Oula Miqbel
Bee Gees tribute concert postponed in Jackson
JACKSON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bee Gees Gold — The Tribute concert scheduled for March 15 at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort has been postponed. The new date will be announced once the show is rescheduled.
Previously purchased concert tickets will still be valid for the rescheduled show and the assigned seat or seats will remain the same.
If a guest is unable to make the concert on its new date, call the casino’s sales department at 209-223-8477.
