Lodi's food waste requirement delayed a year

City of Lodi officials last week said residents will not be required to place food waste into their yard waste containers until at least the beginning of the new year.
The Lodi City Council last Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution that tells CalRecycle and the State Legislature the city intends to comply with SB 1383 by Jan. 1, 2023.
The notification of intent must be sent to CalRecycle by March 1, staff said.
In 2016, Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 1383 into law, setting methane emission reduction targets for California.
The bill’s goal is to reduce organic waste disposal in landfills 75% from 2014 levels by 2025, or from about 23 million tons to 5.7 million tons.
The law required every jurisdiction in the state to provide organic waste collection services to businesses and residents, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
“Like many cities, we weren’t really given enough time to get this in place, to educate (the public),” Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer told the council last week. “So a lot of cities went to the state and said Jan. 1 isn’t really enough time for us to implement this thing. We need more (time). And so state said, ‘if you promise that you will implement it, then we will give you additional time. But you have to promise before March that you are going do this at some point this year.’”
Schwabauer said Waste Management, which hauls trash, recycling materials and yard waste for the city, will be asking residents to place food waste in the green waste container on a weekly basis. The green waste container will then be collected each week, rather than every two weeks as it currently stands.
There will be an increase in garbage rates because of the weekly pickup, and Waste Management will present a fee schedule at a future city council meeting, Schwabauer said.
Other communities are planning to provide a fourth container for pick up, he said, and then they are either taking the food to a compost area or incinerating it.
The latter, he said, is the most expensive option for a city, and Lodi will be offering a “less expensive” option.
Organic waste includes food, green material, landscape and pruning waste, organic textiles and carpets, lumber, wood, paper products, printing and writing paper, manure, biosolids, digestate and sludges, according to CalRecycle.
When these organic materials break down they emit methane, a climate “super pollutant” 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.
According to CalRecycle, organic materials make up 20% of the state’s methane.
When local trash haulers collect the bins, the contents will be placed on a compost pile to create biogas, a renewable energy source that can be used as fuel for vehicles or a replacement of natural gas used for heating and cooking, according to www.nationalgrid.com.
“This is a huge undertaking, not only by the City of Lodi, but every jurisdiction in the state, by the haulers and the processors of garbage,” Lodi Public Works Director Charlie Swimley said. “Waste Management has also had to prepare itself for handling this organic waste in a way that is acceptable to state of California. Not only were they not ready, we’re not ready. Although we can do organic recycling right now, it just would end up in our can for two weeks instead of one, which is really something no one wants to do.”
California will become only the second state in the country to ban residents from throwing food waste into the trash.
In 2020, Vermont implemented a law directing residents to compost waste in their yards, place it in their green waste bins for curbside pickup, or take it to waste stations.
The cities of Seattle and San Francisco have similar programs.
When SB 1383 was signed into law, California also set a 2025 goal of diverting 20% of food that would have gone to landfills to feed people in need.
According to CalRecycle, residents send 11.2 billion pounds of food to landfills each year, some of which was still fresh enough to feed people in need.
Under SB 1383, food service business such as supermarkets, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and large event venues must start donating their excess food to soup kitchens, food banks and other food recovery programs.
Supermarkets must start donating excess food in 2022, while hotels, restaurants, hospitals, schools and large event venues must do so in 2024. For more information about SB 1383, visit www.calrecycle.ca.gov/organics/slcp.
In other action:
Last Wednesday, the council during a special meeting unanimously approved scheduling a March 2 public hearing to discuss financing for the acquisition, design and construction of capital improvements in Lodi.
Some of those improvements, according to staff, include a new animal shelter at 5113 W. Sargent Road, as well as improvements and upgrades to city parks and playgrounds.
“This is an item that will both refinance the city’s debt and create resources to invest in both our parks and in an animal shelter,” Schwabauer said. “It will do so, at current rates, with an actual reduction in our overall debt service. That’s why we feel confident to bring an actual animal shelter project to you at this time. We can actually do it. We can drop our interest rates enough that it will cost us less in debt service to construct the facility and refinance the debt than it would to leave our debt without renegotiating.”
The March 2 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St. It will also be streamed online at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.