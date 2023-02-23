Body camera video shows Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan signing letter of resignation

Body camera footage provided to the News-Sentinel shows Lodi City Councilman Shakir Khan signing a letter of resignation on Thursday, Feb. 16 following his arrest on voter fraud charges.
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1clteVOTRvsvohPIUAE1Axch3WHlHfwbQ/view?usp=share_link
The City of Lodi accepted Khan’s resignation, but Khan and his attorney have since said that Khan was under duress and coerced into resigning, and that Khan will continue to serve in his elected position.
The video, recorded at the San Joaquin County Jail by a correctional officer's body camera, shows Lodi Mayor Mikey Hothi sitting in visitor cubicle while Khan is escorted from another area of the jail.
Hothi asks Khan about his arrest earlier that morning, and the two converse for a few minutes until the councilman asked the mayor for advice.
"I think you should resign," Hothi tells Khan. "You should step aside, because the longer you're on the council, and the longer these stories go ... How about you fight it, and if you're cleared of all charges, you'll win the next election."
Khan then pauses a few seconds before agreeing to Hothi's suggestion.
Hothi then says he has spoken to Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer, City Attorney Janice Magdich, and others, and the consensus was that Khan should resign.
Hothi then writes the letter of resignation, and the pair go over the document before signing.
"As long as the city attorney and city manager say it's best for the city, I'll do whatever is best for the city," Khan says.
