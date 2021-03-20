Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 35-year-old man on Saturday morning in Lodi.
At around 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 100 block of North Cherokee Lane for the report of a shooting, according to a post on the Lodi Police Department's Facebook page. Officers located the victim in the area of Cherokee Lane and Victor Road, suffering from gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but the victim succumbed to his injuries.
Police said no further information is available at this time. The victim's name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Mike Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case#21-1798.).