LODI — St. Peter and Zion Lutheran Church will host their annual Christmas toy drive, drive-through from Dec. 13 to 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church at the north parking lot, 105 S. Ham Lane, Lodi.
This event will showcase many of the traditional symbols of Christmas as well as over 50,000 Christmas lights. It will be a drive and walk through experience beginning with the stories behind well-known Christmas symbols such as wreaths, angels, candy canes, poinsettias, “The 12 Days of Christmas” and the Christmas tree.
At the end of the drive-through, visitors are welcome to visit the church’s gym and chapel for hot chocolate and cookies.
Guests can also the churches Christmas Village and vintage train displays.
— Oula Miqbel
Get free photos with Santa this weekend
LODI — The Young Professionals of Lodi will be hosting its annual free photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Woolworth Building, 115 S. School St. Lodi.
YPL will provide hot cocoa and crafts for children in attendance.
— Oula Miqbel
DACA renewal help offered at Lodi church
LODI — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave., Lodi, will host a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals renewal workshop on Dec. 10 by appointment only.
Licensed attorneys will provide individuals with free legal assistance as they complete their DACA renewal application.
Both Spanish and English speaking volunteers will be available to assist in processing applications and help apply for filing fee grants up to $495, for those who meet the income requirements.
To make a DACA renewal appointment, call 916-446-7901.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Public Library to host prenatal classes
LODI — Lodi Public Library will offer free prenatal classes beginning Dec.12, from 6 to 7 p.m. inside the Library’s Community Room, 201 W. Locust St.
Prenatal classes will be led by Kim Italians, a certified birth doula — a professional trained in childbirth who provides emotional, physical, and educational support to a mother who is expecting, is experiencing labor, or has recently given birth.
Seating for the class is limited. Register online at kimyourdotingdoula.
— Oula Miqbel
River Walk Bird Survey to be at Cosumnes area
GALT — The Cosumnes River Preserve Audubon Society will host a guided River Walk Bird Survey on Dec. 14 beginning at 6:45 a.m. at the Cosumnes River Preserve, 13501 Franklin Blvd., Galt.
Well known Audubon Society member, Jim Rowoth will lead individuals through parts of the River Walk Trail. Attendees may see animals native to the preserve and birds of all species, as they walk through wetlands, riparian forest, grasslands, and to the Cosumnes River.
The walk covers about four miles and should take approximately a few hours at a leisurely pace. The tour is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring binoculars and wear appropriate clothing and gear for outdoor exploration.
The tour will meet at the Cosumnes River Preserve Visitor Center Deck. For more information, email info@cosumnes.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Lighting of the Night to be in Galt tonight
GALT — The Lighting of the Night ceremony will be held tonight at the Littleton Community Center, 410 Civic Drive, Galt.
Festivities begin at 4 p.m. with a ceremony that includes a Holiday Musical Performance, Food Truck Mania and vendor booths.
Following the musical performances will be a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:10 p.m. The Lighting of the Night Parade will begin at 6:30 pm.
For more information about the Lighting of the Night, ceremony visit the City of Galt’s facebook page at www.facebook.com /CityofGalt
— Oula Miqbel