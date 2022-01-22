Galt leaders seeking community feedback on weekend market

GALT — The City of Galt is asking the community to weigh in on the length of a proposed Saturday market.
City staff posted a link to a survey on social media on Thursday, asking residents if they would attend a four-hour or six hour Saturday market on a monthly basis between April and October.
The survey, found online at surveymonkey.com/r/J32R2PW, was posted a day after staff made a presentation to the Galt City Council seeking direction.
In September, councilman Kevin Papineau suggested the city create a weekend flea market as a way to recoup declining market revenues.
On Wednesday, city staff presented a plan that was not modeled after the Galt market, but rather the city’s popular Friday night Farmers Market.
Staff proposed the Saturday market would be held at the 4th Street Promenade and feature produce vendors, artisan vendors and live music.
In addition, each month would feature a different theme.
For example, the May market would feature a Cinco de Mayo theme, complete with Mexican foods and vegetables, with booths and decor celebrating the country’s history and culture.
The July market would celebrate Independence Day, and October would feature a harvest and scarecrow theme, staff said.
Hours of operation were proposed to be 4-7 p.m., and staff anticipated about 30 vendors participating between April and June. Staff said 40 vendors would participate between July and October.
If the new market were to start this April, staff expected $15,000 in revenue for the first year.
Council members liked staff’s proposal, but said what was presented Wednesday was different than what was proposed and discussed last fall.
“What we are being proposed is not a flea market on the flea market grounds,” councilman Rich Lozano said. “And I don’t think that will be successful, at this point, on a Saturday afternoon. What I see in front of us is a program to expand on what we’ve already started. But I think it’s something that could take off, and I think (staff has) got great things planned.”
Mayor Shawn Farmer said he didn’t think Friday night vendors would want to come back to Galt on a Saturday evening, especially for only four hours.
He said when the council discussed a Saturday market in the fall, he envisioned something similar to the Lodi Street Faire, a mix of a farmer’s market and a flea market that is held for a better part of a full day.
“I’m not going to say no to this idea,” he said. “I think it will be good for the community, I think it will be a fun event, and I’m cautiously optimistic of turnout. The hours is what bothers me, honestly. The difference between having a harvest event in the fall, compared to running in June, July, August — you’re going to be running it in the hottest part of the day. I really feel like the participation is going to be hurt by that.”
Staff said the decision to hold the market in the evening hours was due to youth sports typically played on Saturday mornings throughout the year, and the goal was to put on an event the entire family could enjoy.
Farmer said not everyone in the community is involved in weekend athletics, and that even those who play sports in the morning might be too tired to go out on a Saturday evening.
Councilman Jay Vanderberg agreed.
“I don’t think it should be four hours in the evening,” he said. “It should be eight hours, and it should start early. If we’re going to make these kinds of family events, I would like to see it where kids aren’t coming when they’re tired, they’re coming in the morning in the summer days when its cooler, and the family has an opportunity to do it as a day event, not just something they can pop into in the evenings.”
City Manager Lorenzo Hines, Jr. said that while the presentation was not the same as the one discussed in September, the idea behind expanding to a Saturday market was to start small.
He said the current proposal could transform over time by moving to a twice-monthly schedule, and that could even happen before the end of the year, depending on how well it’s received by the community.
“We’re being conservative,” he said. “But if we get the kind of turnout we saw last October when had Halloween festivities ... and I know there were a lot of cars out there, if we could build that kind of momentum with these events ... we’re looking to get that kind of participation. I hope these events we presented tonight are going to be the cornerstone of what you want them to be. But we have to start somewhere.”
The online survey will be live for a week, and staff will present results at the council’s next meeting on Feb. 1.