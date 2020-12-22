GALT — On Dec. 18 at 6:33 p.m., Galt Police Department officers responded to the report of multiple shots fired on the 400 block of 5th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
A short time later, officers learned another man had arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He is also expected to survive. It is believed that these two incidents are related, police said.
Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Galt Police Department at 209-366-7000.
— Wes Bowers
Woodbridge Fire District to meet on Dec. 23
WOODBRIDGE — The Woodbridge Fire Department board of directors will hold its regular meeting via Zoom on at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23.
To join the meeting, call 209-369-1945 or email diana.tidwell@woodbridgefire.org by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22 for login information.
— Wes Bowers
Micke Grove Zoological Society donates funds for zoo amphitheatre
STOCKTON — The board of directors of the Micke Grove Zoological Society has donated $24,000 to Leadership Stockton’s Class of 2020 to support their class project: revitalizing the amphitheatre at Micke Grove Zoo.
The amphitheatre will be used as an educational center for children, as well as hosting birthday parties and school field trips.
“We are excited that Leadership Stockton Class of 2020 undertook this project to enhance experiences for San Joaquin County residents and visitors,” said Linda Jimenez, president of the zoological society’s board of directors.
The zoological society joined the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce, Diede Construction and community members to support Leadership Stockton and their project.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at a later date.
For more information, visit www.mgzs.org.
— K. Cathey
City of Sacramento, Sol Collective launch online New Year’s celebration
SACRAMENTO — With new restrictions in place due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, most California cities and counties will be unable to host traditional New Year’s festivities.
To keep the day special, the City of Sacramento has teamed up with Sol Collective, area businesses, artists and influencers to launch #Sac2021.
The website includes a listing of outdoor selfie locations, some of which will include pop-up art installations especially for the holiday. Visitors can also download interactive activities like New Year intention cards, which they can then personalize and submit or post to social media, or add their favorite songs from 2020 to a community playlist.
“In a year as challenging as 2020, we’re thrilled that the City of Sacramento has moved forward with Sol Collective’s #Sac2021 so that our community can still find a way to celebrate the New Year,” Visit Sacramento president and CEO Mike Testa said in a press release. “Moreover, this project is also helping to keep some of our local artists working, and creating new art installations that residents in every council district can enjoy.”
For more information, visit www.sac2021.com.
— K. Cathey
CFDA seeks applications for Farm to School grants
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture Office of Farm to Fork is now accepting applications for the 2021 Farm to School Incubator Grant Program. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Feb. 16, 2021.
The funding for this grant program was made available by the Budget Act of 2020, which includes a $10 million one-time General Fund allocation for the 2020-21 fiscal year and $1.5 million annually thereafter for CDFA to establish a Farm to School Incubator Grant Program and provide ongoing support for the California Farm to School Network.
The Farm to School Incubator Grant Program will award competitive grants to support innovative local and regional farm-to-school projects in nutrition education, sustainable food production and procurement, and high-quality student engagement through experiential learning. Review the Request for Applications for the grant program here.
A webinar will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 7, 2021, to discuss the grant program and application process, and answer questions. For more information, visit www.cdfa.ca.gov or email cafarmtofork@cdfa.ca.gov.
— Special to the News-Sentinel
California State Parks hosting park grant workshops
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks is offering virtual application workshops to help local agencies and non-profit organizations prepare for a combined $46.2 million in funding for two new competitive statewide grant programs.
Online application workshops for the Regional Park and the Rural Recreation and Tourism programs will be held from Jan. 12, 2021 through Feb. 4, 2021. The application deadline to propose projects for both programs is 5 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2021. The competitive grant programs were made possible through the passage of Proposition 68 in 2018.
The Regional Park Program will create, expand and improve regional parks and facilities across California. The Rural Recreation and Tourism Program will create new recreation opportunities in support of economic and health-related goals with a focus in rural communities.
Projects for this program must be located in non-urbanized counties with populations of less than 500,000 people.
To learn more about the application guide, the workshop agenda and to RSVP to the virtual workshops, visit www.parks.ca.gov/rpp and www.parks.ca.gov/rrt.
— Special to the News-Sentinel