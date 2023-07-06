More than four years after breaking ground, the city’s newest locale for family entertainment will finally be opening.
Lodi Bowling Lounge and Bar should be open between Aug. 10 and 18, according to Julio Camberos, Jr., the alley’s director of food and beverage.
“We’re now within six weeks of opening,” he said. “There are just a few things we’re waiting on that are coming in, and we’ve been running ads to hire people, and that takes a bit of time.”
Camberos said there are several high tables that still need to be delivered, as well as a container full of arcade games.
He will be hiring a total of 80 employees for kitchen staff, wait staff, banquet room staff, bartenders and bowling attendants, the latter of which work the front desk.
The bowling alley, located at 302 N .Sacramento St., is 42,650 square feet in size, with a 1,240-square-foot kitchen and 2,200-square-foot restaurant.
The dining room seats 250 patrons, while the second-story banquet room can accommodate 200.
There are 35 bowling lanes and four private rooms for bowling that can seat as many as 70 people, with as many as five lanes in each.
Camberos added that the department of Alcohol and Beverage Control should be approving the alley’s liquor license later this week as well.
He added that he is also waiting on information regarding whether string pin bowling systems decrease the frequency of strikes and spares. The lanes have all been fitted with string pin systems, in which a cord is attached to the top of the pin. When the pins are knocked over by a ball, the machine simply pulls them back up and replaces them on spot.
“Old school bowlers might be a little sensitive to the system,” Camperos said. “The string pin system makes a 7.1% strike difference, so they may not be happy with that.”
The United States Bowling Congress found that string pins resulted in fewer strikes and spares, as well as more unusual splits left standing.
Despite that statistic, the USBC has sanctioned the system for the professional season, effective Aug. 1.
Camperos said there will be a few soft openings for friends, family and city dignitaries next month, and the larger grand opening open to the public should happen in September.
