Two hours into the new year, the first baby of 2021 was born in Lodi. Parents Janelle Arguelles and Morgan Schroen welcomed baby girl Maison Schroen, at 2:05 a.m. to be exact. She weighed 9 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.75 inches long.
“She’s amazing,” new mom Arguelles said of her first born. “She is so great, she doesn’t cry unless she is hungry and that’s pretty much it.”
Due to COVID-19, Arguelles could only have one support person with her during delivery at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. Since Schroen couldn’t leave the hospital during the 30 hours Arguelles was in labor, family members dropped off food for the couple, Arguellles said.
The Stockton couple was given a gift basket by the hospital to celebrate the first baby of the year. It contained diapers, wipes, two onesies, stuffed animals, pajamas and more.
Arguelles had nothing but praise for the staff at Lodi Memorial.
“The nurses and obstetrics department were angels, they were amazing,” she said. “We had a really rough delivery — I was in labor for 30 hours followed by a C- section. It was really rough on me, and those nurses were amazing, so attentive,” she said.