LODI — At about 5:47 p.m. Monday, detectives with Lodi Police Department’s special investigations unit conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the 900 block of South Cherokee Lane.
The driver was identified as 22-year-old Jared Hall of Lodi and the passenger was identified as 29-year-old Ricardo Sanchez of Galt. Sanchez was determined to be the owner of the vehicle and on post-release community supervision, police said.
A search of the vehicle yielded one pound of methamphetamine, 3.7 ounces of powder fentanyl, and 42 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, officers reported.
Sanchez and Hall were each booked for multiple drug related charges. Hall was additionally booked for bringing drugs into the jail.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi Police Partners to hold bicycle auction
LODI — Lodi Police Department’s Partners will host a bicycle auction at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 25 at Church and Elm streets behind Lodi Fire Station 1.
Bicycle previews begin at 8:30 a.m., and the auction begins at 9 a.m.
— Wes Bowers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.