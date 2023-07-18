GALT — The Galt Police Department will be stepping up patrols throughout the city after responding to a rash of commercial burglaries over the last couple of weeks.
In a Facebook post Monday morning, Chief Brian Kalinowski said the city has seen an increase in window smash burglaries in the commercial areas.
Kalinowski said property loss during the incidents have been minimal, but the cost to replace broken windows or stolen cash registers — which typically hold a small amount of cash — can be expensive.
Patrols will be increased during the late night and early morning hours, he said, which is when the burglaries have been occurring.
He added that investigators are working to identify the burglars.
I understand the frustration about this activity when it occurs, but please know the members of the Galt Police Department take their responsibility of community safety seriously,” Kalinowski said. “We continue to make our best efforts to provide quality policing for our community.”
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call 209-366-7000, and select option 1.
