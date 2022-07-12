LODI — Lodi Unified School District will host a recruitment fair from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. today at Bear Creek High School, 1055 Thornton Road, Stockton.
A second fair will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14 in the James Areida Educational Service Center board room, 1305 E. Vine St., Lodi.
The district will be recruiting bus drivers, clerical workers, custodians, classroom assistants, crossing guards, groundskeepers, playground monitors and food preparers.
For more information, call 209-331-7105.
— Wes Bowers
Day 2 Day Diabetes group to meet
LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group-Lodi will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at First Baptist Lodo, 267 Mills Ave., Lodi.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Leonard Chuck of Diablo Clinical Research in Walnut Creek. He will talk about Type 2 diabetes, ties to atrial fibrillation, and mask wearing with COVID-19.
— Wes Bowers
