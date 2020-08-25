The virtual meeting platform used by the Lodi Unified School District for distance learning was down for a few hours Monday morning, but officials said the outage did not hinder instruction.
The district informed parents by email and social media posts that Zoom was experiencing a system-wide outage at about 9 a.m., and that teachers were working with families to log on to alternate distance learning platforms.
According to status.zoom.us, the virtual meeting company began receiving reports of users unable to visit zoom.us, as well as unable to join Zoom meetings and webinars, before 5:51 a.m. Monday.
An issue was identified at 6:50 a.m., and the system was fully operational by 10:10 a.m.
Chelsea Vongehr, spokeswoman for the district, said there was little the tech support division could do to assist teachers, as the glitch was on Zoom’s end.
She said the department did not receive any calls for service from teachers or families trying to log on for class.
“We alerted everyone as soon as we learned there was an issue,” she said. “Then we informed them to try to use other platforms that would allow them to still participate in distance learning. When (Zoom) came back online, it was available to use again.”
Zoom did not disclose what caused the system failure Monday.
“Just a heads up if it should happen again,” Rebecca Pisano commented on the district’s initial outage post. “For students who use Google Classroom, you can always do an Internet search for Google Classroom, and sign into your account that way. A lot of my fourth and fifth graders didn’t realize they could access it through the search, but luckily Blocksi was working so I could guide them.”
Blocksi is another distance learning platform, which allows teachers to upload their content for students to the cloud.
Another platform teachers have been using is called Clever, which according to its FAQ section, combines all of a student’s digital tools and resources into one place.
“Awesome job of my kids teachers making that Google Meet switch so they didn’t miss this morning,” parent Sarah Ramirez commented.