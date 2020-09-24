In a matter of three hours Monday, Lodi police officers responded to three separate incidents involving firearms, including a suspected shooting.
At about 12:02 p.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting at Hale Park, located in the 200 block of East Locust Street. According to the Lodi Police Department, several people witnessed the incident, but none of the parties involved were located.
Police said the victim was driving by the park when an unknown person shot at their vehicle. The victim has not contacted the department, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 209-333-6727, or Officer Gage Johnston at gjohnston@lodi.gov. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference case 20-5365 when calling.
About an hour later, officers responded to the area of California and Holly streets on the report of a woman walking in the area with a handgun in her rear waistband.
Upon arrival, officers detained the woman at gunpoint after observing the gun sticking out of her rear waistband, police said.
The woman refused to comply with the officers’ commands, police said, as she reached for the gun and threw it on the ground. She then tried to flee, but officers were able to take her into custody after a brief struggle, police said.
The gun was recovered and determined to be an imitation firearm, police said.
Officers arrested Lodi resident Nicole Bueno, 32, on suspicion of altering an imitation firearm and resisting arrest.
At 2:33 p.m. that day, officers responded to the report of a man carrying a rifle in the area of Beckman and Turner roads. While checking the area, officers located 41-year-old Stockton resident Danny Wade and 45-year-old Lodi resident Shane Johnson, who were in possession of a rifle.
Both Wade and Johnson were arrested on suspicion of felony weapons and parole violations, police said.