LODI — Saint Paul Lutheran parish will host a march and prayer vigil on Wednesday at the Federal Building located at 650 Capitol Mall suite 8 in Sacramento at 11:30 a.m.
The parish at St. Paul Lutheran is marching on behalf of migrant families being deported and separated by ICE this coming.
Members of the community are invited to attend and march with the congregation of St. Paul.
There will be a prayer service at the St Paul Lutheran Church located at 701 S. Pleasant Ave. in Lodi. Following the service a bus from St. Paul will leave for Sacramento at 9:30 a.m.
— Oula Miqbel
Deadline extended for Young Assemblymembers Program
LODI — The Young Assemblymembers Program has extended its application deadline to Friday.
The program is a four-week program that offers leadership development training, community service opportunities, knowledge of the legislative process, engaging field trips and interaction with government and community leaders.
The program is offered to high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors.
Students interested in applying for the program must live in District 9.
For more information, about the Assemblymembers Program, contact Beth Gashaw at 916 -670 -7888 or via email at Beth.gashaw@ asm.ca.go
The application for the Assemblymembers Program can be found under the resources tab at www.asmdc.org/cooper.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi Chamber of Commerce to host members barbecue
LODI — The Lodi Chamber of Commerce will host its annual membership barbecue Wednesday at the Fairmont Rehabilitation Hospital located at 950 S. Fairmont Ave at 5 p.m.
If members have not registered for the barbecue they are encouraged to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2X9yIto
— Oula Miqbel
Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council to meet
LOCKEFORD — The Lockeford Municipal Advisory Council will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, featuring a presentation on fireworks by representatives from the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and the Mokelumne Fire District.
The council also has two open volunteer positions. Those interested should attend the meeting at the Lockeford Community Center, 19258 N. Jack Tone Road.
— John Bays
Delta College oversight committee member sought
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Delta College is searching for an active member of a senior citizen’s organization to serve on a committee to oversee the college’s $250 million taxpayer-funded Measure L bond.
Committee members must live within Delta College’s district, which includes most of San Joaquin County and parts of Calaveras, Sacramento, Solano and Alameda counties.
Meetings are held on one Thursday evening during the months of February, May, August and November.
Applications are due July 1, and are available online at www.deltacollege.edu/measure-l-bond/citizens-oversight-committee/become-citizens-oversight-committee-member.
— John Bays
First-generation college student mentors sought
STOCKTON — Stockton Scholars are looking for interested individuals to act as mentors for first-generation college students across San Joaquin County, an information session for the mentorship opportunity will be held at 4 p.m. on July 17 at the Stockton Scholars headquarters, 1700 S. El Dorado St. in Stockton.
By pairing an adult mentor with incoming college freshmen, Stockton Scholars officials want to ensure that recipients have access to quality and timely mentorship as they make their way into higher education.
To be considered a mentor, applicants must be older than 21 with valid identification and experience with students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.
Once paired, the mentor is expected to meet with the student for at least two hours a month either online or in person.
Becoming a mentor requires a two-year commitment with the primary goal of providing academic, professional and career guidance to students in need.
Applicants will go through training and professional development and should live in or close to Stockton. To apply for the mentorship program, go to tinyurl.com/stknscholarsmentor
— Oula Miqbel
Roses from Concrete scholarship deadline Friday
STOCKTON — Roses from Concrete scholarship is open for students currently pursuing both undergraduate and graduate education at a college, university or trade school.
The applications for the Roses from Concrete scholarship is available until Friday.
Applicants selected to receive the scholarship will be awarded during the Stockton Scholars Summer Summit to be held at San Joaquin Delta College.
The Roses from Concrete scholarship is a scholarship offered through the Stockton Scholars. Stockton Scholars is offering more than $500,000 in scholarships to students. To apply for the Rose from Concrete scholarship, go to bit.ly/rosefromconcrete2019.
— Oula Miqbel