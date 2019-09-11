The Lodi Improvement Committee aims to establish a steering committee as they plan to create a community garden near the Heritage District.
A presentation was given by improvement committee chair Doug Bojack on Tuesday night at Carnegie Forum.
“There are some underutilized assets all over town. These assets include the historic city hall and the proposed pilot garden parcel, both of which are city-owned parcels that have sat idle for years,” Bojack said.
Bojack is eyeing the city-owned lot at 22 E. Locust St., a 0.75-acre parcel, which was purchased by the city to develop an indoor recreation space.
Since the project never came into fruition, Bojack and other commission members saw the space’s potential, and the opportunities it would present for a portion of the community they believe is undeserved.
“I heard a desire for a community garden in the heritage community. This location would serve the city’s most disadvantaged populations, be central to transit access, increase public education, economic growth and workforce training for the region, should the project succeed,” Bojack said.
Bojack was motivated to develop a project concept for the Heritage District that would utilize community members passionate about the prospect of a community garden, who would be willing to serve on a steering committee that would advance the project.
“The goal is to research and champion towards the initiation and forging a group of interested partners to take the next step,” Bojack said.
At this phase in the project, the commission is looking to add more specific language to their project concept that can invite future stakeholders, city members, and nonprofits involved to take the project to the public for feedback.
“This is the visionary phase. We still need to confirm if CBDG grant funding would be applicable for something like this or if anyone interested in supporting this is willing to bite,” Commissioner David Diskin said.
Diskin believes the spot near Main Street would be a sublime location for a community garden because it has the potential to extend the downtown.
“There is a lot of potential there, maybe it is time to do something there,” Diskin said. “We need to find another agency with a sustainable focus, to put the weight behind this project.”
Community Block Grant Development Specialist Patrice Clemons believes that once the city hires a community development director, their involvement offers the potential to drive the momentum for the community garden.
In 2014, residents of the Heritage District pleaded with the council to sincerely consider creating a community garden in the neighborhood, to engage the community and provide a positive outlet for children to take part in.
At the time, former Neighborhood Services Director Joseph Wood said he would work with the community’s residents to apply CDBG funding for a community garden project.
“The Eastside has always been neglected. I encourage you to hold onto this plan for dear life. We will support you and work with through this process and we are definitely on board with this,” President of Greening Lodi Fernando Gallo said.
Gallo’s comments were made in response to members of the public who suggested the commission focus on a different location. However, the various locations suggested by the members of the public would force the community garden farther from the heritage district.
“This project doesn’t need a different location, it needs someone to champion it. With the bandwidth of this project, you will need a steering committee to help get this moving,” Gallo said.
The planning commission voted in favor of Bojack going before the council to present the project concept for a community garden.