STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors is seeking volunteers to serve on the following boards and commissions:
- Agricultural Technical Advisory Committee: One board appointee.
- Assessment Appeals Board: One first alternate and one second alternate.
- Aviation Advisory Committee: One member.
- Building Board of Appeals: One licensed architect.
- Community Action Board: One Fourth Supervisor District representative.
- Council for Quality Education and Care of Children: One community representative; one consumer representative; two discretionary representatives; two public agency representative; and two child care provider representatives.
- Harmony Grove Church Advisory Council: One member.
- Lodi Community Center Advisory Board: One at-large representative and one low-income representative.
- San Joaquin Regional Transit District Board: One supervisor appointee.
- San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control Citizens Advisory Committee: One environmental interest group alternate.
- Woodbridge Municipal Advisory Committee: One member.
- Workforce Development Board: One at-large representative of a local business.
The deadline to submit applications is Oct. 9. The board will consider qualified applications at its Nov. 3 meeting. All appointed members will be required to attend training. Dates and registration information will be provided by the Clerk of the Board upon appointment.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board office, 44 N. San Joaquin St., Suite 627 in Stockton, or online at www.sjgov.org/department/cob/boards_commissions_committees. You can also email committees@sjgov.org, or call 209-468-2350.
— Wes Bowers
CDFA accepting Specialty Crop Block Grant proposals
SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Food and Agriculture is now accepting proposals for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
Each year, CDFA conducts a two-phase competitive solicitation process to award funds to projects that enhance the competitiveness of California specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).
Phase I of the competitive process begins with the submission of concept proposals, which undergo both an administrative review and a technical review. Successful applicants will be invited to submit a detailed grant proposal in Phase II of the process.
Grant awards will range from $50,000 to $450,000 per project and projects may last for up to two years and six months. Nonprofit and for-profit organizations; local, state, federal, and tribal government entities; and public and private colleges and universities are eligible to apply. Additional funding programs are available to nonprofits and tribal governments.
All applicants must register online with the Financial Assistance Application Submittal Tool at faast.waterboards.ca.gov. Proposals must be submitted electronically using FAAST by 5 p.m. Oct. 23.
For more information and guidelines, visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/grants, call CDFA’s Office of Grants Administration at 916-657-3231, or email grants@cdfa.ca.gov.
— Special to the News-Sentinel