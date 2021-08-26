STOCKTON — Families and small businesses in San Joaquin County that are still experiencing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for another round of financial assistance next month.
The San Joaquin County Supervisors approved allocating $33.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Family COVID Assistance Grant and the Small Business Assistance Grant programs on Tuesday.
The funding is in addition to more than $25.6 million allocated to small businesses and families last year, of which $5 million was made possible through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Connie Hart, San Joaquin County Deputy County Administrator, said the county exhausted that $5 million in Cares Act funding through the first round of the FCAG.
Hart said this will be the second round of funding for the FCAG, which will be allocated $12 million and launch Sept. 1.
Eligible families will be able to apply online throughout the month of September, and grants will be issued on a first-come, first serve basis.
A maximum grant award will be $10,000 per family to assist with past due or unpaid rent, mortgage and utilities, as well as reimbursements on loans made to cover those costs.
Families must provide documented proof of financial harm to apply for the grants, Hart said.
In addition, a family’s household income must have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it must be at or less than 100% of the area’s median income.
For example, a household of one person’s monthly income must be $4,375 or less, while a family of eight’s monthly income must be $8,250 or less.
The SBG, which will be in its fourth round, will receive $20 million in funding and also launch Sept. 1.
Businesses will have until Sept. 30 to apply, and grants will also be awarded on a first come, first-served basis while funding lasts.
Revenues must have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, and a business must have been in business since Jan. 1. 2020.
Grant allocations will be as much as $100,000 to cover past due or unpaid rent, mortgage, utilities and personal protective equipment, as well as reimbursements on loans made to cover those costs.
Hart said any family or business that applied during the first round of their grant opportunities are eligible to apply in these new rounds, providing the show proof of financial harm between Feb. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2021.
In addition, this second round of funding could help a family that applied for FCAG in January to only cover expenses leading up to the day they applied.
“Anyone who did not apply or receive a grant (in December) could actually show harm dating all the way back to March 2020,” Hart said. “That's just one of the reasons for the increase in maximum grant limit.”
Grant limits in previous funding rounds were $5,000 for the FCAG and $50,000 for the SBG, she said.
Last June, 286 small businesses were approved for more than $3 million in grant funding, and an additional 434 received more than $4.7 million the following two months.
The county is anticipating 718 small businesses that applied for the third round of SBG funding in January will receive $12.3 million.
In addition, 1,205 families that applied for FCAG funding in January are expected to receive $5.6 million in assistance.
For more information about the grants, visit www.sjgov.org/covid19/grants.