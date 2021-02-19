- 65,891 total confirmed cases in San Joaquin County, including 6,351 in city of Lodi/rural Lodi, 318 in Woodbridge and 243 in Lockeford. There have been 1,026 deaths, including 142 in Lodi's two ZIP codes. 62,040 may have recovered; there were 2,825 active cases. 87,948 vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 123 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 50 COVID-19 patients in intensive care; 14 COVID-19 patients were at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, with 2 of those in the ICU.
- 91,797 total confirmed cases in Sacramento County, including 2,544 in Galt. There have been 1,431 deaths, including 37 in Galt. 85,531 have "likely recovered." 114,089 vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 201 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 56 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
- 1,896 total cases in Calaveras County, with 25 deaths. 1,831 patients were considered recovered. 8,201 vaccine doses have been administered. On Friday, 1 patient was hospitalized with COVID-19.
- 1,555 total cases in Amador County, with 32 deaths. 1,482 have been released from isolation. On Friday, 8 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19. Mule Creek State Prison numbers are not included in this data.
- 49,482 cases in Stanislaus County, with 921 deaths. 47,176 patients may have recovered.
- 79,297 cases in Alameda County, with 1,171 deaths.
- 61,284 cases in Contra Costa County, with 643 deaths. 58,677 may have recovered.
- 3,428,518 total cases in California, with 48,344 deaths. 6,929,954 vaccine doses administered.
- 27,961,870 cases in the United States, with 495,334 deaths.
- 110,584,159 cases worldwide, with 2,448,706 deaths.
Numbers reflect the total number of confirmed cases and deaths throughout the pandemic, as reported by 4 p.m. Friday by official county and state websites and Johns Hopkins University.