San Joaquin County assistant registrar of Voters Olivia Hale said Tuesday night’s election ran smoothly, and volunteers and staffers at 127 polling places saw a steady stream of resident s casting ballots or dropping them off.
“Ballot counting is proceeding efficiently and accurately, which allows poll results to post as expeditiously as possible,” she said in a Wednesday media statement. “This is due to the excellent work Registrar of Voters Heather Ditty completed in advance of the election, and the resiliency of our election officials. Even though Heather couldn’t be with us on Election Day, her hard work, energy, spirit and commitment was on full display.”
Ditty died from unforeseen health complications Saturday morning, and had only been ROV for six months.
Each of California’s 58 counties have 36 days to tally and finalize ballots, and the Secretary of State reports that only 21,028 have been cast in San Joaquin County so far, for a 5% turnout.
San Joaquin County has the second-lowest voter turnout in the state so far. Imperial County is reporting a 4% turnout.
In addition, Kern and Mendocino counties are reporting 6% and 7% turnouts, respectively. Statewide voter turnout is being reported at 16% so far.
Early voting results have two familiar names vying for Congress in November.
According to the California Secretary of State’s Primary Elections results, Rep. Josh Harder and San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti will face off in the November general election.
Harder has so far received the highest number of votes among a field of eight, with 36.5% of the vote. Patti garnered 28.9% of the vote so far.
“I’m grateful and honored that our community has put their faith in me once again,” Harder said in a Wednesday media statement.
“As a new dad, I know how rising costs are crushing our families and we desperately need more commonsense leaders to actually get things done,” he said. “We have to put politics aside to get costs down, fight rising crime, and finally tackle the homelessness crisis. I’m ready to work my heart out for the Valley and hope to earn your vote in November.”
Another race that will move to a November run-off is for San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors District 4. According to early results from the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters, Steve Colangelo leads with 20.91% of the vote, and Steve Ding is not far behind with 20.07%.
Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne has received 18.35%, and Nancy G. St. Clair has 16.75%. Paul Brennan and Steve Moore garnered 12.04% and 11.88%, respectively.
One race that may not move to a run-off is for San Joaquin County District Attorney, where incumbent Tori Verber Salazar trails challenger and deputy DA Ron Freitas.
Salazar has 45.29% of the vote, and Freitas has 54.71%. If these numbers hold until July 7, Freitas would be the new district attorney.
Other contested county elections for which Lodians cast ballots were Superintendent of Schools and Auditor-Controller.
Incumbent superintendent Troy Brown has a commanding early lead over challenger Brian Biedermann with 64.56% of the vote. Biedermann garnered 35.44%.
Current auditor-controller Jeffrey Woltkamp also had a big lead over challenger Shannon Esenwein. Woltkamp collected 66.84%, while Esenwein received 33.16%.
Candidates who ran unopposed and will retain their seats include San Joaquin County Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk Steve Bestolarides, San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow and San Joaquin County Treasure-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham.
Assemblyman Heath Flora, whose District 12 was relocated to Marin County, ran unopposed for the 9th District seat.
Hale said her office will post updated results Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 7, but is hoping to have all ballots tabulated by the end of this month.
