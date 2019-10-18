LODI — The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education has asked staff to look at other sexual education curriculum programs before it makes a final decision later this year.
The board was scheduled to approve the Teen Talk program as the new curriculum for sexual education at its Nov. 5 meeting.
But as parents and teachers pointed out inaccuracies and uncomfortable interactive lessons within the program during Tuesday’s board meeting, the trustees asked for the formation of a committee composed of district teachers to review other alternatives.
“Everybody has a line as to what is appropriate and what is inappropriate,” board member Ron Heberle said. “I think this (presentation) is a nice introduction, but I’m no way near ready to approve Teen Talk with the way it is now.”
Lisa Kotowski, the district’s superintendent of curriculum, said the district decided to use the Teen Talk program as its sexual education curriculum for middle and high school students about a year and a half ago.
The program is just one of five that meets California Healthy Youth Act requirements, and is used by other districts in San Joaquin County she said.
The district has not been compliant with the CHYA since 2016, and approving the Teen Talk program would have solved that violation, she said.
However, Kotowski admitted that Teen Talk was not completely 100 percent compliant with the CHYA but had the most alignment with the law among the other programs reviewed.
Those other programs included Rights, Respect Responsibility; Flash; Planned Parenthood Los Angeles Sexual Health Curriculum; and Positive Prevention Plus.
The California Healthy Youth Act took effect on Jan. 1, 2016, and requires school districts to provide students with integrated, comprehensive, accurate and inclusive comprehensive sexual health education and HIV prevention education. The curriculum is required to be presented at least once in middle school and once in high school, according to the California Department of Education.
Curriculum must be age-appropriate and medically accurate and objective, as well as appropriate for all district students.
In addition, the curriculum must affirmatively recognize different sexual orientations and be inclusive of same-sex relationships in discussions and examples and teach students about gender, gender expression, gender identity, and the harm of negative gender stereotypes, among other requirements.
Curriculum content must provide information about HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases and infections; treatment and ways to reduce instances; social views of HIV and AIDS; access to resources for sexual and reproductive health care; effectiveness of contraceptive methods; abstinence; pregnancy; and sexual harassment, sexual assault, adolescent relationship abuse, intimate partner violence, and human trafficking, according to the CDE.
Kotowski said over the last several months, Lodi Unified parents also suggested HEART and Check the Facts as possible programs to adopt, but the former does not meet state requirements, and the latter had no curriculum available for review.
What also raised concern for board members was confusion about which classes in both high school and middle school would present the curriculum.
Students are not required to take health classes to graduate, Kotowski said. However, CHYA curriculum is required for graduation.
Board member Courtney Porter asked if that was the case, would teachers other than science and health instructors need to present the curriculum to students.
Kotowski said the district had not fleshed that out yet, but would have if discussions had moved along as originally planned.
“It doesn’t have to be health teachers, it doesn’t have to be P.E. teachers teaching this,” she said. “Anybody that’s trained can teach this. It can be a counselor.”
Currently, middle school sexual education is part of the seventh-grade science curriculum. But Kotowski said because biology is no longer offered in seventh grade, teachers have raised concern that sexual education is not appropriate for science.
She suggested a school nurse could teach the curriculum in class or as part of another subject.
Porter said staff had too many mechanics that needed to be included before the board made a decision.
“We have people that have to have buy-in and want to teach this, and they’ve got to be knowledgeable,” he said. “They have to be comfortable with what they’re teaching as well.”
Michelle Orgon, president of Lodi Educators Association, said that before the board approved any curriculum, the district needed to determine which teachers would have to provide instruction.
In addition, she said health teachers needed to be included in choosing the curriculum, whether or not they ultimately end up teaching it.
“Having experts teaching health curriculum in class should be part of that committee, whether or not health teachers will be teaching (sex education),” she said. “They currently are the experts with that background, and if it goes into science or it goes into P.E., all those teachers who would be teaching it should be included as they look at materials.”
Parents who spoke during the meeting said their concerns lied within the content of the Teen Talk program.
Jodi Cook said she examined the program material page by page, and took issue with an interactive activity that involved girls and boys acting out a skit, play, or song about contraception together.
Cook said that component of the material appalled her.
“If you are going to go into this realm with these kids, and you are going to actually have a model there and give them a condom and have them practice putting that on, next to their peers, you don’t think they’re going to have a psychological repercussion during that moment?” she asked. “We can teach this in a respectful way. There’s no need for a game like this.”
Jennifer Dietrich said she was saddened by district staff’s decision not to recommend any sexual education curriculum for fifth and sixth-graders as was considered over the summer.
She said children are reaching puberty as early as the fourth grade, and many are confused by the changes occurring in their bodies.
“Many parents will help their child navigate through the emotional and physical changes of puberty, but for some kids, this is their only chance to get information,” she said. “Please don’t deprive kids of this opportunity because some parents don’t want their kids to receive this education.”
Dietrich said she understood that some parents didn’t want their children to learn sexual education curriculum at a young age, but they could opt out of the program instead of taking away an educational opportunity for other students in the district.
Board member George Neely said the district and board must choose a curriculum that strikes a balance between complete education and appropriate content in which all parents, teachers, faculty and staff can agree.
“I may not agree with many parents on this subject, but that doesn’t matter,” he said. “To me, this is about their right to have an education for their child that they can deal with. We have to realize this is a real touchy subject for a lot of our parents, and we’ve got to help all of them out the best we can on this.”